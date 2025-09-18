Fresh Start’s Small Business Program Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

BY Frontdoors Media

August 2025’s Small Business Start-Up graduates.

Photo courtesy of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Phoenix continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., with the metro area growing by nearly 85,000 people over the past year. The city’s dynamic expansion is not only reshaping neighborhoods but also creating new opportunities for innovation, business, and economic development.

At the heart of this transformation is a program reshaping lives and contributing to the city’s future: the Small Business Start-Up (SBSU) program offered by Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, in partnership with Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC).

Behind this success is local philanthropist Carole Moreno, whose commitment through the Florine F. Jackson Scholarship has made the program accessible at no cost to participants. Named in honor of her mother, the scholarship embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment.

“My mother built her own fresh start during one of the most difficult times in her life,” Moreno said. “Funding these scholarships honors her resilience and ensures women today have the resources, guidance, and community she never did.”

In August, Fresh Start and PVCC honored 12 graduates of the program and welcomed 22 new participants into this fall’s cohort, marking the beginning of another transformative journey.

“Graduation is one of the most inspiring moments of the year at Fresh Start,” Chief of Staff Heidi Coupland said. “Their determination is proof of the power of opportunity and Fresh Start’s sisterhood, along with the lasting impact this program has had over the past 15 years.”

Phoenix’s monthly population growth is estimated at over 7,000 people, many of whom are seeking new careers or starting over. Programs like SBSU are becoming more vital than ever. The program offers a comprehensive nine-month curriculum exclusively for Fresh Start women, providing 12 college credits and covering essential skills in management, marketing, finance, and business planning.

With a 92 percent completion rate, the highest among PVCC certificate programs, SBSU is uniquely effective. Hundreds of women have launched successful small businesses, ranging from beauty salons to consulting firms, and in doing so, have contributed directly to the state’s growing economy.

Looking ahead, Moreno has pledged to fully fund the next open cohort in September 2026, doubling enrollment to meet overwhelming demand. Applications for the next SBSU session open in April 2026, and prospective students are encouraged to start with DreamBuilder now to secure eligibility.

As Phoenix continues to grow by the thousands, Fresh Start is growing with it; helping women find not just jobs, but ownership, independence, and economic self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freshstartwomen.org.