Desert Botanical Garden Welcomes Chris Kline as New President & CEO

BY Frontdoors Media

Desert Botanical Garden has announced Arizona nonprofit leader and community connector Chris Kline as its next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kline will begin transitioning into the CEO role in October 2025, moving to full-time by the end of the year. He steps into this position following seven years as President and CEO of the Arizona Media Association and the Arizona Local News Foundation. During his tenure, he launched a coalition of over 400 local media brands to significantly expand statewide public service efforts. Under his leadership, both organizations attracted record levels of support and developed innovative programs that continue to reach millions of Arizona residents annually.

Desert Botanical Garden’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kline. Photos courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Recognized for his ability to bring partners together and turn ambitious ideas into meaningful impact, Kline is poised to advance the garden’s mission of desert stewardship and deepen its role in community engagement.

Over the past 20 years, Kline has earned six Emmy Awards for local media projects and held influential roles on various Arizona civic, university, and nonprofit boards; including serving as a Desert Botanical Garden Trustee. Most recently, he chaired the Garden’s Marketing and Community Engagement Committee, where he contributed to strategic planning, operational support, and community outreach initiatives.

“Chris brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision and proven ability to unite partners around bold goals,” Scott Burdick, Chair of the Garden’s Board of Trustees, said. “His leadership will strengthen the garden’s role as a sanctuary for desert beauty and a driving force for solutions on urban heat, water resilience and desert stewardship.”

Ken Schutz, who has served as the Garden’s Executive Director since 2001 and will retire on September 30, expressed his support for the transition:

“The garden is in a moment of extraordinary opportunity, and Chris is a perfect leader to guide it forward,” Schutz said. “His commitment to our mission and track record of building partnerships will ensure it thrives for generations to come.”

In his new role, Kline will prioritize strengthening the garden as a destination for community events and programming. He will focus on expanding the living collection, enhancing the visitor experience, building innovative conservation and research partnerships both locally and globally, and advancing collaborative efforts to address urban heat and desert sustainability.

Kline shared that his long-standing relationship with Desert Botanical Garden makes this appointment especially meaningful:

“I grew up in Arizona, and the garden has always been a source of inspiration. As we look ahead, I know we can also be a hub for community-driven solutions that strengthen our mission. I’m honored to join our talented team, dedicated volunteers and committed supporters to carry forward the garden’s legacy and help shape a thriving future for the desert we all call home.”

He will continue to serve on community boards to cultivate new partnerships and plans to join the boards of the Arizona Media Association and Arizona Local News Foundation to ensure continued momentum in statewide community engagement and conversation. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dbg.org.