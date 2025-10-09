Cox Charities Invests $540,000 in Arizona Nonprofits, Expanding Impact on STEM, Sustainability, and Food Security

BY Frontdoors Media

Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees have raised more than $11 million and awarded grants to about 1,950 Arizona nonprofits.

Photo courtesy of Cox Charities

In a time when the nonprofit sector is grappling with what some call a “generosity crisis,” one company is charting a different course. Cox Charities has reaffirmed its commitment to Arizona communities with a $540,000 investment in area nonprofits, significantly boosting the size of its grants – some now reaching up to $20,000. This move comes at a crucial moment for philanthropy, when many organizations are facing increased demand and fewer donations.

What makes Cox Charities’ model noteworthy is that the funds are entirely employee-driven. Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees have personally contributed more than $11 million to nonprofits across the state. This year marks the 29th year of giving, with nearly 1,950 organizations benefiting over the decades.

“At a time when philanthropy faces challenges, Cox employees continue to show what’s possible when we come together,” said Susan Anable, Phoenix market vice president. “We’re proud to step up, increase our grant support, and ensure that organizations have the resources they need to continue their vital work.”

This year, Cox also redefined its priorities, sharpening its focus on three pillars that reflect both community needs and global urgency: K-12 STEM education, conservation and sustainability, and food and housing insecurity.

In the STEM education space, grants support hands-on learning, access to tools and technology, and professional development for educators. One such recipient is the Arizona Education Foundation, which received $20,000 for its teachSTEM initiative. The program is working to counter the shortage of STEM teachers and to equip students with the skills to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

On the sustainability front, Cox Charities awarded $20,000 to FABRIC, a Tempe-based organization focused on fashion innovation. The grant supports ECO Fashion Week, an educational and celebratory event promoting sustainable fashion brands. Proceeds help FABRIC offer resources to entrepreneurs committed to eco-friendly practices.

Addressing basic needs is also a core focus, particularly through support for families experiencing housing instability. Save the Family Foundation of Arizona received a $20,000 grant for its Step Up to Independence program, which assists families who may not meet the traditional definition of homelessness but live in precarious situations—such as motels or shared temporary housing. The program helps families stabilize and achieve long-term independence.

A total of 49 nonprofits across Central and Southern Arizona received grants amounting to $540,000, with 41 organizations in Central Arizona receiving $460,000 and eight in Southern Arizona awarded $80,000. Prominent recipients in the K-12 STEM education category included the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, and Boys & Girls Clubs across the Valley, each receiving $10,000 to $20,000. Several organizations tackling food and housing insecurity received funding, such as St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and UMOM New Day Centers.

Conservation and sustainability efforts were supported through grants to groups like AZ Students Recycling Used Technology. In Southern Arizona, funding was more evenly split across education and basic needs. Grants of $10,000 each were awarded to organizations like the Arizona Border Alliance, Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, and Youth on Their Own for food and housing insecurity, while the University of Arizona Foundation and the Arizona Science Teachers Association received support for K–12 STEM initiatives.

While the philanthropic landscape continues to evolve, Cox Charities stands out as a model of community-driven giving. With its employee-funded approach, strategic focus areas, and growing grant sizes, the organization is helping Arizona nonprofits not just survive but thrive. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit coxcharitieswest.org.