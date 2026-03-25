Circle the City Receives $210,000 Mercy Care Grant to Expand Homeless Outreach

BY Frontdoors Media

The grant will support a second non-clinical outreach team, allowing Circle the City to connect individuals to medical care and resources.

Image courtesy of Circle the City

Circle the City has been awarded a $210,000 Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment Grant from Mercy Care – a move that will expand outreach efforts for individuals experiencing homelessness across Maricopa County.

The funding will support the addition of a second non-clinical outreach team, allowing Circle the City to meet more people where they are – whether on the streets, in encampments, or in shelters – and connect them to vital medical care and community resources.

It’s a simple idea with profound impact: build trust first, then open the door to care.

“This grant will allow our non-clinical connection to care team to meet individuals where they are, building trust, offering support, and guiding them toward the medical, behavioral health, and community services they need to heal,” said Kim Despres, CEO of Circle the City. “It’s about breaking down barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind in their journey toward better health and stability.”

That philosophy is central to Circle the City’s approach. The organization provides a wide range of services tailored to individuals facing homelessness, from primary care and behavioral health support to substance use treatment and medical respite programs. Care is delivered not only at their health centers and Medical Respite Centers, but also directly in the field through mobile and street medicine teams that bring services to those who might otherwise go without.

For Mercy Care, the investment is part of a long-standing commitment to improving health equity across Arizona. The organization, which recently marked its 40th anniversary, has invested an impressive $40 million over four decades into programs that address everything from basic needs and mental health to chronic conditions and access to care. This latest grant reflects a shared understanding that healthcare often starts with a conversation, a connection, or a moment of trust.

“Circle the City’s Outreach Teams play a vital role in connecting individuals with essential healthcare and supportive services. Acting as a bridge between vulnerable populations and Circle the City’s services, these teams engage people directly where they are, on the streets, in encampments, and in shelters, establishing trust and building relationships rooted in dignity and respect,” said Trisha Stuart, community relations director at Mercy Care.

As homelessness continues to be a pressing issue in the region, efforts like this highlight the importance of collaboration between healthcare providers, nonprofits, and community partners. By expanding its outreach capacity, Circle the City is not only increasing access to care, it’s also strengthening the safety net for some of the Valley’s most vulnerable residents. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit circlethecity.org.