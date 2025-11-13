Casey Carrillo Joins Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

BY Frontdoors Media

Executive Director Casey Carrillo

Image courtesy of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) has announced that its Executive Director, Casey Carrillo, has been appointed to the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Carrillo’s appointment marks another milestone in her ongoing commitment to driving innovation and entrepreneurship throughout Southern Arizona. Over the course of her career, she has held key positions at the University of Arizona’s McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship within the Eller College of Management and at the Office of Digital Learning, each role reinforcing her dedication to helping emerging ventures thrive.

As Executive Director of UACI, Carrillo continues to advance regional partnerships and strengthen the ecosystem that supports science and technology startups fueling Arizona’s economy.

The collaboration between UACI and the Oro Valley Chamber has already proven fruitful. Through multiple Sponsored Launch programs, the organizations have provided critical resources, mentorship, and sponsorships to early-stage companies. Since its opening in 2020, the UACI at Oro Valley outpost has served as a cornerstone for local innovation, offering office space, collaboration areas, and a shared biotech laboratory for startups and researchers.

“I look forward to serving on the Oro Valley Chamber board,” Carrillo said. “Innovation thrives where collaboration exists, and I’m excited to help strengthen the ties between startups, established businesses and partners throughout the region.”

Her new role closely aligns with the chamber’s mission to cultivate the regional economy by empowering and uniting the Greater Oro Valley business community. Carrillo’s experience in innovation leadership and regional collaboration will help advance that vision.

“Casey’s passion for innovation and regional collaboration makes her a valuable addition to our board,” Kristen Sharp, President and CEO of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, said. “Her experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue working to strengthen and support the local business ecosystem.”

For two decades, the University of Arizona Center for Innovation has played a vital role in fostering startup success. With a network of outposts across Southern Arizona, UACI has served more than 300 companies and supported thousands of entrepreneurs who have collectively attracted over $200 million in external capital. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit orovalleychamber.com or uaci.com.