BHHS Legacy Foundation Awards $625,000 to Valley Food Banks to Meet Critical Need

The anniversary initiative hopes to strengthen hunger-relief efforts across Phoenix and beyond.

Images courtesy of BHHS Legacy Foundation

In a powerful show of commitment to community, BHHS Legacy Foundation has awarded $625,000 in special grants to 25 food banks across the Greater Phoenix area as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. Each organization received $25,000 to help meet unprecedented demand for food assistance and ensure that families, children, and older adults have consistent access to nutritious meals.

The initiative was announced during a ceremony at the Foundation’s Phoenix campus, where leaders, nonprofit partners, and community advocates gathered to spotlight one of Arizona’s most urgent public-health challenges: food insecurity.

“We believe that access to nutritious food is the foundation of health and wellness,” said Gerald Wissink, CEO of BHHS Legacy Foundation. “You can’t build a healthy community, you can’t ask a child to learn, and you can’t expect a person to heal on an empty stomach. To commemorate our 25th year, we are proud to invest in the partners who are building a healthier Arizona for all.”

The grants were distributed to 25 organizations on the front lines of hunger relief, including large-scale food banks such as St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and United Food Bank, as well as community-based programs like The Joy Bus, Nourish Phoenix, and Rosie’s House—Healthy Meals Program. Each recipient plays a vital role in addressing food insecurity across diverse populations, from school-aged children and military families to seniors and unhoused individuals.

Mary Thomson, Vice President of Programs at BHHS Legacy Foundation, emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling hunger at the local level: “We’re here to acknowledge each of you for the incredible work you’re doing to combat hunger and improve health in our community,” she said. “We also hope that this event will encourage more community members to contribute even more to this effort.”

The Foundation also extended its 25th-anniversary initiative to the Tri-State region, encompassing parts of Arizona, Nevada, and California, by awarding an additional $250,000 in operating funds to strengthen local food programs. Altogether, BHHS Legacy Foundation’s investment in hunger prevention for its anniversary year totals $875,000, bringing the total to more than $1.5 million in hunger-related grants awarded in 2025.

“We hope this investment inspires others in our community to match these donations, amplifying our collective impact during these critical times,” Wissink added.

For a quarter-century, BHHS Legacy Foundation has been a catalyst for health and human service innovation in Arizona. Through strategic partnerships, grants, and programs that address both immediate and long-term needs, the Foundation has invested more than $150 million to strengthen communities in the Greater Phoenix and Tri-State regions.

Its 25th-anniversary hunger-relief initiative underscores a core belief that improving access to nutritious food is essential to building a stronger, healthier future for all. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit BHHSlegacy.org.