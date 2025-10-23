Arizona Lottery Awards $100,000 to Free Arts for Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is dedicated to helping kids who have experienced abuse, neglect, and homelessness.

Images courtesy of Free Arts

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona has received a significant boost in its mission to transform trauma into resilience for children across the state, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Arizona Lottery.

This funding will enable the organization to provide 600 meaningful interactions between youth participants and trained volunteer mentors or performing artists; experiences designed to build trust, self-expression, and healing.

Founded in 1993, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is dedicated to helping children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and homelessness reclaim their sense of safety and belonging through the arts. The organization serves more than 7,000 children annually, partnering with 43 social service agencies and operating across more than 120 sites throughout Maricopa County and beyond.

The Arizona Lottery’s support directly contributes to Free Arts’ evidence-based Art + Mentors = Resilience model, which blends trauma-informed arts programming with consistent, caring adult mentorship. This model strengthens protective factors such as emotional regulation, healthy relationships, and positive self-identity.

“The Arizona Lottery is honored to support organizations like Free Arts that are creating real and lasting change for children in our state,” said Alec Thomson, Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery. “Programs like these help young people heal and build confidence; they strengthen the very fabric of our communities.”

Through its Gives Back initiative, the lottery funds programs in education, economic development, environmental conservation, and human services. Investments in organizations like Free Arts reflect this broader mission to uplift vulnerable Arizonans, particularly children in crisis.

Free Arts serves young people aged 3–24 who are living in out-of-home care, including group homes, shelters, treatment centers, or foster and kinship placements. Its programs are designed to offer recurring, creative experiences that promote healing and connection over time.

“The trauma these young people face often leaves deep emotional scars,” CEO Matt Sandoval said. “With this grant, we can deepen our impact and provide safe, healing spaces where children connect, create, and begin to reclaim their stories through art and consistent support from trusted adults.”

The $100,000 grant will help fund four of Free Arts’ core programs: Performing Artist Series, Weekly Mentor Program, Free Art Days, and Camps. These programs are built to foster ongoing trust and personal growth, particularly for youth dealing with the instability of the child welfare system.

Each interaction – lasting between one to three hours – offers a structured, safe, and creative environment led by trained mentors and artists.

The impact of Free Arts’ work is evident in its recent program data:

85.87 percent of youth reported improved well-being

89.91 percent gained new coping skills

87.6 percent reported having more trusted adults who care about them

88.1 percent felt an increased sense of safety

The Arizona Lottery’s investment in Free Arts is a demonstration of its commitment to empowering at-risk youth and supporting organizations that strengthen Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freeartsaz.org.