Arizona Community Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

BY Frontdoors Media

ACF Board Member Nikki Vogt

Image courtesy of Arizona Community Foundation

The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) is celebrating the addition of a seasoned leader to its Board of Directors, welcoming Nikki Vogt following her election at the organization’s March 2026 meeting. With more than three decades of experience in audit, assurance and organizational leadership, Vogt brings a depth of expertise that aligns closely with ACF’s mission to build a thriving Arizona for all.

Vogt currently serves as an Audit & Assurance Partner at Deloitte, overseeing the firm’s Arizona Technology, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Emerging Growth Company practices. Throughout her career, she has supported a wide range of organizations, from multinational public companies to high-growth businesses, helping them navigate complex financial and compliance landscapes while strengthening accountability and long-term success. Her work has consistently centered on governance, risk management and responsible innovation, all of which will play a key role in her contributions to ACF’s board.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Vogt has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement and mentorship. Her nonprofit leadership experience includes service with the Arizona Society of CPAs, the YMCA of San Diego County, BioCom, and TechAmerica. This background reflects a longstanding dedication to strengthening communities, a value that closely mirrors ACF’s work across Arizona.

Vogt is already a familiar face within the organization, having spent the past year serving as a Community Member of ACF’s Audit & Compliance Committee. In that role, she contributed to advancing the foundation’s financial oversight and accountability, helping ensure the organization remains a trusted steward of philanthropic resources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki to the ACF Board of Directors,” Board Chair Charley Freericks said. “Her experience in organizational compliance and governance will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen ACF’s operational excellence and stewardship. Nikki brings deep expertise, a collaborative spirit, and a great attitude. I look forward to working with her as we serve communities across Arizona.”

Vogt officially began her first term on April 1, 2026, marking the start of what is expected to be a meaningful chapter for both her and the Arizona Community Foundation. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azfoundation.org.