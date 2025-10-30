Arizona Community Foundation Announces New Additions to its Board of Directors

BY Frontdoors Media

Richard Coleman Shelley Jones Mellon Thomas Connelly

The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) has announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors: Richard Coleman, Shelley Jones Mellon and Thomas Connelly. Founded in 1978, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the U.S., managing over $1.4 billion in trust and endowment assets.

“We are honored to welcome Richard, Shelley, and Tom to the ACF Board of Directors,” said Charley Freericks, chair of the ACF Board of Directors. “Together, they bring extraordinary expertise in technology, entrepreneurship, civic leadership, and financial stewardship. Their shared commitment to service, innovation, and philanthropy reflects the very best of what we strive for at ACF, and I am confident they will help us continue building a stronger, more resilient future for the communities we serve.”

Shelley Jones Mellon represents the fourth generation in her family business, RL Jones Group. She is a licensed Personal & Commercial, Life & Health Insurance Broker across Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and California and owns and operates three RL Jones Insurance & MVD Services locations. Her family also owns and manages Mellon Farms, further deepening her roots in Arizona’s business community.

Mellon chairs numerous organizations, including the Southwest Arizona Town Hall, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Arizona Impact Center, Southwest Arizona Education Center, Yuma County Anti-Drug & Mental Health Coalitions, and the Foundation of Onvida Health.

She also serves on the boards of Education Forward Arizona, Yuma Union High School District Governing Board, Arizona Town Hall, and the Arizona Business & Education Coalition. A passionate advocate for education, Mellon is also a mentor and founding member of several educational and civic initiatives. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arizona.

Richard Coleman is the founder and CEO of MissionRT, where he is focused on delivering advanced, mission-ready technologies designed to protect communities and enhance public safety. Coleman spent 18 years at General Dynamics, where he rose quickly through the ranks to become a senior executive. At Axon, he led the dramatic growth of Axon Federal, increasing its scale thirtyfold in just five years.

Arizona Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Images courtesy of Arizona Community Foundation

A national leader in the fields of technology and security, Coleman serves on the Board of the Border Security Technology Consortium, where he supports collaborative innovation between industry and government. His dedication to community engagement extends to serving on boards such as Scottsdale Arts and the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

He is also an advisor to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, where he promotes diversity and inclusion in law enforcement. Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University.

Thomas Connelly, CFA®, CFP®, is Chairman Emeritus of the Investment Committee at Versant Capital Management, the wealth management firm he founded in 2004. With a financial career spanning more than four decades, Connelly is widely known for his transparent and client-first approach. Before launching Versant, he co-founded Keats, Connelly & Associates, where he specialized in wealth management for multinational clients. His professional achievements have earned him repeated recognition by Worth Magazine as one of the “Top Financial Advisors in the U.S.” and made him a respected speaker and contributor in the field.

Connelly currently serves on the board of the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona and holds advisory roles with Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business. He is also serving his fourth term as a trustee of the Arizona State Retirement System, having been appointed by governors from both major political parties.

Connelly has helped clients navigate through numerous financial crises, with a steady hand focused on preserving long-term financial legacies. He holds degrees in Geology, an MBA in Finance, and a master’s degree in financial planning.

ACF is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations and, since its inception, has awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofits, schools, tribal entities, and government agencies. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azfoundation.org.