Arizona Burn Foundation Names Ashley Hower as Board Chair, Marking a New Chapter of Mission-Driven Growth

Ashley Hower is the new Chair of Arizona Burn Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Image courtesy of Arizona Burn Foundation

The Arizona Burn Foundation (ABF) has announced the appointment of longtime board member Ashley Hower as Chair of its Board of Directors, ushering in a new phase of mission-focused leadership for the statewide nonprofit dedicated to supporting burn survivors and advancing burn prevention education.

Hower, who serves as chief marketing officer at Plexus Worldwide, brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and brand leadership. Known for guiding global strategy, driving consumer engagement, and fostering innovation, she has been an active contributor to ABF long before her official board appointment in 2023.

Over the past 14 years, she has played a central role in elevating the organization’s visibility, growth, and community impact by championing advocacy efforts, contributing to fundraising initiatives, and supporting ABF’s continuum of care model, which guides burn survivors from the earliest stages through long-term.

Her commitment to the burn community is personal. Inspired by her grandfather, who served as a fire chief in the Midwest for more than three decades, Hower has long viewed her service with ABF as an extension of his legacy of protection and care.

“It’s an honor to serve as Board Chair for ABF, where I’ve been deeply involved for over a decade,” she said. “I’m continually inspired by ABF’s holistic approach to supporting survivors and their families; not just helping them recover but empowering them to thrive. I look forward to working alongside our board and leadership to strengthen these programs, deepen our impact, and ensure long-term sustainability.”

“Ashley has been a dedicated and influential member of our leadership team, and we are thrilled to welcome her into this leadership role,” CEO Rex Albright said. “Her strategic mindset and mission-driven focus will be instrumental in guiding our future strategic direction and expanding our reach in the community.”

Hower succeeds Eric Bergman, who has served as Board Chair since 2023 and helped guide the organization through several significant milestones, including the statewide expansion of ABF’s client care services and notable advances in inclusive prevention initiatives such as the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Smoke Alarm Program. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azburn.org.