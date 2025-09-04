Arizona Burn Foundation Awarded $125,000 Grant from Mercy Care Community Initiative

BY Frontdoors Media

The Arizona Burn Foundation is receiving a meaningful boost in its efforts to support burn survivors and their families. Mercy Care has awarded ABF a $125,000 grant through its 2025 Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment initiative, funding that will go toward ABF’s Thrive Program – a powerful support system focused on emotional healing, peer connection, and long-term resilience.

Founded in 1967, ABF provides critical resources and advocacy for individuals and families recovering from burn injuries.

With staff located directly inside Arizona burn centers, the foundation ensures that patients have immediate access to services ranging from lodging and transportation to medical equipment and meal support.

The $125,000 grant will go toward Arizona Burn Foundation’s Thrive Program. Photos courtesy of Arizona Burn Foundation

The Thrive Program, supported by this new grant, is a standout example of ABF’s commitment. It includes a range of offerings designed to meet burn survivors where they are emotionally, socially, and developmentally. One such initiative is Leaders in Training (LIT), a four-year leadership development track for survivors ages 16 to 20 who have previously attended Camp Courage, ABF’s flagship summer camp.

“As burn survivors reclaim their identity and confidence, they often desire to give back to the community, and the LIT program helps them do so. It features special programming during Camp Courage and gatherings throughout the year for further development,” Arizona Burn Foundation CEO Rex Albright said. “This generous $125,000 grant from Mercy Care will enable us to expand our reach, offering support and resources to even more survivors.”

Many LIT alumni return to camp as counselors or take on leadership roles within the foundation – a testament to the connection between personal healing and community service. Beyond LIT, Thrive also supports academic dreams through MacDonald Wood Scholarships, available to survivors pursuing higher education.

Albright emphasized the importance of peer connection, an often overlooked part of recovery. ABF organizes social gatherings such as picnics, Diamondbacks games, and holiday events, where families can connect with others.

“When families who have been through similar trauma come together, they are able to find peer support, comfort, and advice,” Albright said. “These gatherings provide families with the opportunity to find strength from one another as they share triumphs and challenges.”

It’s this holistic, community-driven approach that Mercy Care says aligns so closely with its own mission.

“The Arizona Burn Foundation is creating a supportive environment where individuals can feel safe, empowered, and seen beyond their identity as burn survivors,” Trisha Stuart, Director of Community Relations at Mercy Care, said. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensure that burn survivors receive the support and resources they deserve to thrive.”

For 40 years, Mercy Care has been serving Arizona through its not-for-profit Medicaid managed care health plan, providing physical and behavioral health care to AHCCCS-eligible individuals and families across the state. Through its Mercy C.A.R.E.S. initiative, the organization has invested more than $38 million into community projects that tackle everything from mental health and substance use recovery to housing insecurity and chronic condition management.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azburn.org or mercycareaz.org.