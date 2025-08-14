Warren’s Brings the Wow to Chandler

BY Shoshana Leon

Photos Courtesy of Warren’s Photos Courtesy of Warren’s Photos Courtesy of Warren’s Photos Courtesy of Warren’s

Warren’s Supper Club, which opened in Chandler in June 2025, is meant to dazzle from entry to dessert.

“From the moment that guests walk in, Warren’s Supper Club is designed to provide a wow factor, from amazing layers of service to the incredible food and cocktails,” said general manager Armando Meza. He notes that one of the key elements of the wow factor is live music Thursday through Saturday.

The venture is owned by Larry White — whose middle name is Warren — and Rasheedah White. They have a family legacy as successful restaurateurs in the Valley. Larry’s grandmother, known as Mrs. White, opened the first soul food restaurant in Phoenix in 1964. Larry started working in her restaurant at a young age and was inspired to create his own concept, Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles. The couple also owns Brunch and Sip and Monroe’s Hot Chicken.

“The Whites wanted to create a sophisticated dining experience for date nights and special occasions in Chandler,” Meza said.

Meza calls Warren’s Supper Club a Creole chophouse, where Southern spices meet woodfired finesse. The menu blends bold tradition and elevated technique, with highlights like a raw bar, seafood tower, and entrées including cowboy ribeye finished with Creole garlic butter, short rib in red wine reduction, blackened salmon with Creole cream sauce, and crab legs smoked over woodfire and served with Cajun butter. Standout sides range from lobster mac and cheese and sweet potato soufflé to charred jalapeño creamed corn and curry-glazed carrots.

Cocktails are made with freshly squeezed juices and are hand-shaken. “Warren’s Old Fashioned is one of our showstoppers served in a smoke box with flavors that complement the grill,” Meza said.

Another favorite is the Pineapple Smoke Break, a sweeter version of an Old Fashioned.

In the short time it’s been open, Warren’s Supper Club has made an impression on the community. “Locals are excited to have something different in the area where they can celebrate with music and excellent food and cocktails,” Meza said. “We are thrilled to already have return customers.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit warrenssupperclub.com.