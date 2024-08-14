Pizza and Puppies

Photos courtesy of Pizza to the Rescue

Pizza to the Rescue opened in Phoenix in April 2024 with the mission to “Eat Pizza, Save Puppies.” The restaurant donates 25 percent of proceeds from all pizza sales to Almost There Rescue, which is located in the same parking lot. The restaurant is owned by lifelong Paradise Valley resident Geri Hormel, who operates Almost There Rescue, and her longtime partner Hunter Rodgers.

“I’ve always had a love for food and an appreciation for fresh handmade ingredients,” Rodgers said. “I also love animals and what could be better than bringing people together for good food and helping puppies at the same time?”

Pizza to the Rescue serves made-from-scratch appetizers, pizzas, pastas and desserts featuring ingredients from local purveyors and many Italian products. The pizzas are fired in a handmade Italian pizza oven that was commissioned for the restaurant. Favorite dishes include the margherita pizza and the spicy nduja rigatoni pasta.

The menu also includes beer, mocktails, an extensive wine list and signature cocktails, including the Arcadia Orange Crush and the Pistachio Sour.

The restaurant patio features nightly visits from Almost There Rescue puppies that are available for adoption or will be soon. Almost There helps pregnant dogs and their puppies find loving homes. “Diners at Pizza to the Rescue can expect quality food, great service and tasteful drinks,” Rodgers said. “We’ve heard some amazing feedback about our food, and the puppies on the patio are a huge hit.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit pizzatotherescuephx.com.