Great Fall Festivals

As the weather cools down, enjoy food, drinks and fun at a variety of local events

Sept. 14: Rockin’ Taco Street Fest, Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler

Guests can enjoy tacos from over 20 local restaurants, a mechanical rockin’ taco, lucha libre wrestlers, family-friendly games, live music, competitions and more. Tickets are $18.

forty8live.com/rockintacoaz

Sept. 27-28: Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest, Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler

In its 15th year, the event features local beer by SanTan Brewing, Pedal Haus, Craft 64 and others, as well as cocktails by SanTan Spirits, German fare, music, contests and games. Tickets are $16.

santanbrewing.com/events

Oct. 11-13: Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Tempe Town Lake

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest is back for its 51st year with German food, drinks, games, carnival rides and live music, including headliners the Black Moods and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. Favorite activities include wiener dog races, local celebrity bratwurst eating contest and the Frank Kush Foundation Runnin’ for the Brats. The event benefits Tempe Sister Cities. General admission is $25 on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free on Sunday, and attendees 20 and younger can attend free all weekend.

fourpeaksoktoberfest.com

Oct. 12: Uncorked Wine Festival, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Uncorked offers a night of wine, music, food trucks, baseball and more, with over 100 wines from across the globe. This event benefits Arizona Small Dog Rescue. Early admission is $80, which includes an extra hour of tasting with sample bonus pours. General admission is $65.

uncorkedwinefestivals.com

Oct. 19-20: Italian Festival, Old Town Scottsdale Waterfront

The Italian Association of Arizona hosts its ninth annual Italian Festival with the theme La Strada del Vino, which means the street of wine. The event will feature more than 30 wines from different regions of Italy, more than a dozen food vendors, including local favorites Pomo Pizzeria and Marcellino Ristorante, Italian goods, live music and street performers. A VIP package with wine-tasting tickets is $65. General admission is $25.

italianassociation.org

Oct. 19-20: Taco Fest, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

The event features tacos from restaurants across the Valley, as well as music, art, children’s activities and a variety of beverages, including tequila, mezcal, beer and more. General admission is $15, and children 12 and under get in free.

tacofestaz.com

Nov. 16: AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews offers samples from more than 25 of the state’s craft breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as food trucks and live entertainment. The event benefits the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. VIP tickets are $85, and general admission tickets are $60.

azbottlesandbrews.com