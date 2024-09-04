Great Fall Festivals
As the weather cools down, enjoy food, drinks and fun at a variety of local events
Sept. 14: Rockin’ Taco Street Fest, Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler
Guests can enjoy tacos from over 20 local restaurants, a mechanical rockin’ taco, lucha libre wrestlers, family-friendly games, live music, competitions and more. Tickets are $18.
Sept. 27-28: Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest, Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler
In its 15th year, the event features local beer by SanTan Brewing, Pedal Haus, Craft 64 and others, as well as cocktails by SanTan Spirits, German fare, music, contests and games. Tickets are $16.
Oct. 11-13: Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Tempe Town Lake
Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest is back for its 51st year with German food, drinks, games, carnival rides and live music, including headliners the Black Moods and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. Favorite activities include wiener dog races, local celebrity bratwurst eating contest and the Frank Kush Foundation Runnin’ for the Brats. The event benefits Tempe Sister Cities. General admission is $25 on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free on Sunday, and attendees 20 and younger can attend free all weekend.
Oct. 12: Uncorked Wine Festival, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Uncorked offers a night of wine, music, food trucks, baseball and more, with over 100 wines from across the globe. This event benefits Arizona Small Dog Rescue. Early admission is $80, which includes an extra hour of tasting with sample bonus pours. General admission is $65.
Oct. 19-20: Italian Festival, Old Town Scottsdale Waterfront
The Italian Association of Arizona hosts its ninth annual Italian Festival with the theme La Strada del Vino, which means the street of wine. The event will feature more than 30 wines from different regions of Italy, more than a dozen food vendors, including local favorites Pomo Pizzeria and Marcellino Ristorante, Italian goods, live music and street performers. A VIP package with wine-tasting tickets is $65. General admission is $25.
Oct. 19-20: Taco Fest, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
The event features tacos from restaurants across the Valley, as well as music, art, children’s activities and a variety of beverages, including tequila, mezcal, beer and more. General admission is $15, and children 12 and under get in free.
Nov. 16: AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews offers samples from more than 25 of the state’s craft breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as food trucks and live entertainment. The event benefits the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. VIP tickets are $85, and general admission tickets are $60.