Glenrosa Highlights Fresh Sonoran Flavors

BY Shoshana Leon

Photo Credit Glenrosa Photo Credit Grace Stufkosky Photo Credit Grace Stufkosky

Glenrosa opened in April at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, a golf and entertainment venue in Tempe. The restaurant offers Sonoran live-fire cooking with indoor and outdoor space featuring beautiful views of Papago Park.

“Glenrosa is a destination restaurant where guests can enjoy simple and fresh flavors, our expansive lawn and beautiful scenery,” said Grass Clippings co-founder Jake Hoselton.

Acclaimed chef Samanta Sanz, who is from Sonora, Mexico, created the menu to open the restaurant. When she moved out of state, chef Victor Davila took over and added his unique touch. “Glenrosa is a chef-driven restaurant with a menu that will evolve with the seasons,” Hoselton said. “Every item on the menu touches the woodfired grill.”

The menu offers shareable starters, including queso fundido, chicken wings, quesadillas and crispy tacos dorados with Chile Colorado beef. Glenrosa’s lunch menu features a variety of tacos, as well as salads and handheld options, including a Sonoran hot dog and tortas.

Glenrosa’s dinner menu highlights items from the woodfired grill, including various cuts of meat, chicken and seafood served with fresh tortillas and a variety of sides, salsas and sauces intended to be served family-style.

Glenrosa’s beverage program is focused around tequila and fresh-squeezed juices. “We offer authentic farm-to-table drinks with simple recipes,” Hoselton said. “If the juice is fresh, the cocktail is going to be good.”

Signature cocktails include the Marigold Margarita, Papago Pomegranate Paloma and a Grassy Palmer with local SanTan sweet peach bourbon, lemonade and iced tea. The menu also offers a curated selection of tequila, mezcal, beer and wine.

“We offer fresh food and drinks in an incredible setting,” said Hoselton. “We are thrilled that more people are coming by to try Glenrosa and are enjoying the experience.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit glenrosarestaurant.com.