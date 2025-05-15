Flour & Thyme: A Love Letter to Downtown Phoenix

BY Shoshana Leon

Photos by Carscenez Media

In December 2024, chef Ivan Jacobo opened Flour & Thyme, which he describes as “my love letter to downtown Phoenix.” It opened in the space formerly occupied by Anhelo, his fine dining restaurant, which is opening in Scottsdale later this year.

“When the opportunity to relocate Anhelo to Old Town Scottsdale came up, I knew I wanted to present the downtown Phoenix community that had been so supportive of Anhelo something really special,” Jacobo said. “Diners can expect the same high level of customer service and incredible attention to detail in every dish. We hope our guests recognize our unmatched passion for creating memorable dining experiences.”

Flour & Thyme offers diverse menu options for downtown Phoenix diners for business lunches, meals before or after a game, or special occasion celebrations.

Signature menu items include handmade pasta such as the agnolotti with a three-cheese blend and sweet corn and Spaghetti alla Chitarra with Wagyu Bolognese. Other favorite dishes include a 24-day dry-aged veal tomahawk with mole negro and wood-fired branzino. Guests can order the chef’s tasting menu, which features seven courses selected by Jacobo with an optional wine pairing.

Flour & Thyme has a robust wine program, which has been awarded Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence, with an extensive selection of wines from around the world. Cocktail selections include a New Mexico Mule with green chile vodka and Love Note with foie gras fat-washed scotch.

“We want our guests to feel comfortable and at home while experiencing next-level dining,” Jacobo said. “Guests can expect an impeccable meal paired with excellent wine in a beautiful, relaxing environment.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit flourandthymerestaurant.com.