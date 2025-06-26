Brody’s Italian Serves Up Classic Comforts With a Modern Twist

BY Shoshana Leon

Photos by Joanie Simon

Arizona native Jason Brody started working at Nick’s Italian when he was 15. Two decades later, he bought the Phoenix location and rebranded it as Brody’s Italian in April 2024.

“Nick’s Italian is the first and only restaurant I’ve ever worked in,” Brody said. “Over the course of 20 years, I worked in nearly every position across all of Nick’s locations, learning the business from the ground up and soaking in everything I could from the original owner.”

When the opportunity arose to take over, Brody was ready — not to reinvent, but to reimagine.

“My goal was to elevate the experience while honoring the spirit of what made the restaurant special,” Brody said. “I kept many of the beloved menu items and the community-first atmosphere, but I also made updates to the branding and ambiance. The commitment to quality and consistency remains the foundation of everything we do.”

At Brody’s Italian, the menu is a celebration of timeless Italian dishes, paired with inventive updates. “We like to keep things fresh and flavorful while still giving people those comfort dishes they know and love,” he said.

Signature offerings include the non-breaded chicken parmesan, lasagna, veal piccata and the capellini calzone. The beverage menu features a mix of classic and specialty cocktails, along with a thoughtfully curated wine selection.

“Guests can expect delicious, consistent food, friendly service and a warm, welcoming atmosphere every time they walk through the door,” Brody said. “Brody’s Italian is the kind of place where regulars greet each other by name, families gather for a great meal and new guests are welcomed like old friends. Whether you’re here for date night, a family dinner or to catch up with friends at the bar, it’s a comfortable, community-driven space with a touch of modern flair.”

That sense of community extends beyond the dining room. For Brody, giving back is personal. “My dad instilled in me a deep sense of philanthropy and the importance of taking care of the people who take care of you,” Brody said. “His legacy continues to guide how I run the restaurant and support our community.”

True to that ethos, Brody’s Italian proudly supports local nonprofits, including Sojourner Center, which provides critical services to individuals impacted by domestic violence. “Giving back is a core part of who we are at Brody’s Italian. It’s about more than just serving great food; it’s about making a positive impact.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit brodysitalian.com.