WM Phoenix Open Raises Record $20.1 Million for Arizona Charities

BY Frontdoors Media

A record-setting year for the Open means more funding for nonprofits across Arizona, proving the tournament’s impact extends far beyond the fairways.

Images courtesy of The Thunderbirds

For decades, the WM Phoenix Open has been known for its electric crowds, iconic atmosphere and larger-than-life moments on the course. But in Arizona, its biggest legacy may be what happens after the final putt drops.

This year, The Thunderbirds announced that the 2026 edition of “The People’s Open” raised a record-breaking $20.1 million for charity, marking the highest single-year fundraising total in tournament history. The milestone represents more than a financial achievement; it reflects the growing reach of an event that has become one of Arizona’s most influential philanthropic engines.

The new record surpasses last year’s $18.1 million total and marks the fourth consecutive year the tournament has broken its own fundraising record. It is also the first time charitable giving from a single tournament has exceeded the $20 million mark and the ninth time donations have surpassed $10 million.

“The WM Phoenix Open continues to show what’s possible when this community comes together behind a greater purpose,” Tournament Chairman Jason Eisenberg said. “Eclipsing the $20 million mark for the first time – and continuing to build on that momentum – speaks to the dedication of our group, our partners, and the greatest fans in golf who make this event what it is. The impact of these dollars goes far beyond tournament week, supporting organizations across Arizona and changing lives throughout the year.”

Since WM became title sponsor in 2010, The Thunderbirds and the tournament have generated more than $180 million for Arizona nonprofits. Over the event’s 91-year history, charitable contributions have climbed past $246 million, with more than half of that total raised in just the last decade.

This year’s announcement took place at Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center in Phoenix, underscoring the connections between tournament fundraising and organizations creating measurable change in the community. Ability360, which has served people with disabilities for more than 40 years, has been a long-time beneficiary of Thunderbirds Charities support.

Since 2006, Thunderbirds Charities has awarded more than $900,000 to Ability360, helping fund adaptive sports programs, independent living services and facility improvements. Their partnership stretches back nearly two decades, beginning with a $100,000 contribution toward the original campaign that helped build the facility.

In 2025, Thunderbirds Charities awarded $250,000 to upgrade competition infrastructure with new scoreboards, shot clocks and scorer’s tables designed for elite adaptive athletics. Earlier grants supported the expansion of adaptive recreation through kayaking, paddleboarding, rock climbing, swimming and specialized fitness programming.

“Ability360 has long appreciated the incredible generosity that The Thunderbirds and Thunderbirds Charities have provided to our organization,” President and CEO Chris Rodriguez said. “We value our relationship with them and I know that their commitment to our mission will continue to change lives for years to come.”

For title sponsor WM, the event’s impact reaches beyond fundraising. The tournament has also built a reputation as one of the world’s leading zero-waste sporting events, maintaining that distinction for 14 consecutive years while continuing to expand its charitable footprint.

The People’s Open has become much more than a golf tournament. For nonprofits across Arizona, it remains one of the state’s most powerful drivers of support, opportunity and long-term impact. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thunderbirdscharities.org.