The Saguaros’ Olympiad Sets New Fundraising Record

BY Frontdoors Media

The Saguaros’ 27th annual Olympiad raised $720,000, pushing the organization past $2 million in annual fundraising for Arizona-based children’s charities.

Images courtesy of The Saguaros

A day of spirited competition and community impact turned into a record-breaking milestone as The Saguaros hosted its 27th annual Olympiad, raising more than $720,000 to support children’s charities across the state. Held at Scottsdale Stadium, the event brought together teams from more than 90 businesses, all united by a shared commitment to giving back.

This year’s Olympiad not only surpassed its fundraising goal but also pushed the organization past $2 million in fiscal-year fundraising, marking the most successful year in The Saguaros’ history. The achievement reflects the scale of the event and the depth of support from the Valley’s business community.

“This year’s Olympiad reflects the power of community,” said Clayton Wolfe, Olympiad Chair. “To achieve record-setting results for our spring Olympiad and our fall NiteFlite golf and gala, reaching a combined $2 million raised this fiscal year is a testament to the generosity and commitment of every team, sponsor, and participant.”

Throughout the day, teams competed in a mix of fundraising efforts and field challenges, from classic games like dodgeball and cornhole to crowd favorites like the home run derby. While the competition added energy and excitement, the mission remained front and center: supporting Arizona children in need.

Top fundraising honors were awarded across multiple industry categories, recognizing standout contributions from teams in real estate, finance, technology, and healthcare. On the field, Evergreen Devco, Inc. claimed the coveted Saguaros Cup, with CORE Construction and The Tox rounding out the top three.

One of the day’s most anticipated moments came with the raffle for a Meteor Gray Ford Bronco, made possible by Earnhardt Auto Centers. The prize added another layer of excitement while serving as a major driver of fundraising. It also highlighted the AZ MVD 4AZKids specialty license plate program, which contributes directly to Saguaros Children’s Charities with each plate sold.

The Olympiad’s impact will be felt long after the final whistle. Proceeds from the event will support a range of organizations dedicated to improving the lives of Arizona’s youth, with grant recipients set to be announced in May.

As the Olympiad continues to grow in both scale and influence, The Saguaros remain focused on expanding their reach and deepening their impact. This year’s results underscore what’s possible when community, competition, and philanthropy come together with purpose. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit saguaros.com.