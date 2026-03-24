Phoenix Businesses Donate 4,000+ Girl Scout Cookies to St. Vincent de Paul in Record-Breaking Community Effort

BY Frontdoors Media

Late March saw the delivery of 4,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to St. Vincent de Paul, courtesy of 45+ Valley Businesses.

Images courtesy of SVdP

There’s something undeniably joyful about a box of Girl Scout cookies – but in Phoenix, those iconic treats are delivering more than just sweetness. They’re bringing together dozens of local businesses, a young Girl Scout entrepreneur, and one of the Valley’s most impactful nonprofits in a feel-good story of generosity.

Following the 2026 cookie season, the Executives’ Association of Greater Phoenix (EAGP) rallied 49 local businesses to purchase more than 4,000 boxes of cookies from Girl Scout Troop #6387. Instead of enjoying them in offices or sharing them with clients, every single box is being donated to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix, where they’ll be distributed to individuals and families in need across the state.

The delivery took place on March 24, when Donley A/C & Heating transported the cookie haul to Phoenix. From there, SVdP will ensure the cookies reach the thousands of people they serve each year through programs focused on feeding, clothing, and housing those facing hardship.

What makes this effort especially meaningful is the way it builds on a growing tradition of giving. Organized by EAGP President Dean Trostle and Past President Dave Burns, the initiative set out with an ambitious goal: to donate more cookies than ever before. This year, they did just that – setting a new record and proving that a simple idea can grow into something truly impactful.

The donation was brought together thanks to Organized by EAGP President Dean Trostle and Past President Dave Burns.

“Since Dave Burns began organizing these efforts, the number of businesses involved and the amount of cookies donated have continued to increase with each passing year, and this year was record-breaking,” Trostle said. “To know that we are providing a special treat to so many community members who could not otherwise enjoy these cookies is incredibly special to every member.”

That sense of shared purpose is at the heart of the effort. The participating businesses (ranging from home service providers and marketing agencies to financial firms and local eateries) represent a cross-section of the Valley’s entrepreneurial spirit. Together, they’ve transformed a seasonal tradition into a powerful act of collective generosity.

And while the numbers are impressive, it’s the human impact that truly resonates. For families already navigating difficult circumstances, small moments of joy can make a big difference. A box of cookies might seem simple, but it carries a message: someone in the community is thinking of you.

This initiative also highlights the ripple effect of supporting youth-led programs like Girl Scouts. By purchasing cookies, these businesses not only contributed to her development and leadership experience, but also extended that impact outward, turning a single sale into a gift that reaches countless others. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit eagp.org or svdp.org.