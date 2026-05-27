Nikki’s Next Step Launches $8M Campaign for Inclusive Housing Community

BY Frontdoors Media

A rendering of the new housing community from One Step Beyond, which aims to give adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities independence and support.

Rendering courtesy of One Step Beyond

For many families caring for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, one question never fully goes away: What happens next?

That question is at the heart of Nikki’s Next Step, a new inclusive housing community planned that aims to provide long-term housing, support and independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Now, the project has reached a major milestone with the launch of an $8 million capital campaign designed to help turn years of planning into reality.

Developed by Phoenix-based nonprofit One Step Beyond Inc., Nikki’s Next Step is designed to address one of Arizona’s most pressing (and often overlooked) needs: affordable, supportive housing options for adults with IDD as they transition into long-term independence.

“The launch of this campaign marks a major milestone for Nikki’s Next Step and for families who have spent years worrying about what the future will look like for their loved ones,” CEO Jeff Swanson said. “This community is about dignity, belonging and creating a permanent home where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can thrive.”

For decades, One Step Beyond has focused on helping adults with intellectual disabilities build skills, confidence and independence through programming that extends far beyond traditional services. Through culinary programs, education initiatives, fitness opportunities, arts programming and employment partnerships, the nonprofit has built its mission around increasing participation, self-sufficiency and connection within the broader community. Nikki’s Next Step represents a natural extension of that work.

Planned for more than three acres in Glendale, the development will include 57 one- and two-bedroom condominiums intentionally designed to balance independence with built-in support systems. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026, with residents moving in as early as 2028.

The housing community’s vision goes beyond simply creating places to live. Organizers say the goal is to create a neighborhood centered around belonging, social connection and safety; values that mirror One Step Beyond’s long-standing approach to supporting adults with disabilities throughout the Valley.

One Step Beyond operates five locations across metro Phoenix serving adults through programs that encourage employment, social engagement and personal growth. Those experiences have given organization leaders firsthand insight into the challenges families face when searching for long-term housing options.

Families often spend years navigating uncertainty around future care arrangements, especially as parents and caregivers age. Nikki’s Next Step aims to reduce that uncertainty by combining affordable homeownership opportunities with intentionally designed supportive living environments.

The project has already cleared several important hurdles, including purchasing the land and receiving rezoning approval from the City of Glendale earlier this year. But campaign leaders say community support will be essential for moving forward.

“Nikki’s Next Step is more than housing…it’s a community built around inclusion, safety and meaningful connection,” said John Micheaels, campaign co-chair. “We’re inviting individuals, businesses and philanthropic partners to invest in a project that will positively impact families for generations.”

The campaign’s $8 million fundraising goal represents roughly 30 percent of the project’s anticipated $25 million total cost. Organizers are actively seeking founding donors, corporate partners and community advocates willing to invest in what they see as a long-overdue solution.

For One Step Beyond, the project is the next chapter in decades of work focused on helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities build lives defined not by limitations, but by opportunity, independence and connection. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit osbi.org.