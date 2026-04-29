Arizona Gives Day 2026 Raises $3.7 Million

BY Frontdoors Media

With this year’s total, Arizona Gives Day has now raised almost $55 million since its launch in 2013.

Image: Sabine Thompson

Even amid shifting economic conditions, Arizona residents continue to show up for their communities in a big way. The 2026 Arizona Gives Day generated more than $3.7 million in donations, supporting hundreds of nonprofits across the state and reinforcing a long-standing culture of generosity.

Presented by AZ Impact for Good, the annual giving event mobilized more than 16,392 donations benefiting nearly 729 participating nonprofits. With this year’s total, Arizona Gives Day has now raised almost $55 million since its launch in 2013, marking a significant milestone for one of the state’s most impactful philanthropic initiatives.

While this year’s total comes in slightly below 2025’s $4.3 million, organizers note that the results are especially meaningful given a broader national decline in charitable giving when adjusted for inflation. Against that backdrop, Arizona’s steady participation highlights a continued commitment to local causes, even during times of economic uncertainty.

“This is an important boost for Arizona nonprofits and a sign of the generosity of residents during uneven economic times,” said Michael Morefield, Director of Marketing and Communications for AZ Impact for Good. “Despite declines in charitable giving nationwide, this year’s event will have real impact.”

Arizona Gives Day continues to inspire volunteerism. During the 2026 event, 191 volunteers pledged a combined 4,216 hours of service to support their favorite organizations, an increase in total hours compared to the previous year. In 2025, more than 380 volunteers pledged nearly 3,400 hours, alongside over 19,700 donations benefiting more than 750 nonprofits.

Beyond a single day of giving, the platform remains active year-round, allowing donors to discover and support causes that align with their values. Through AZ Gives, individuals can search for nonprofits and foster care organizations eligible for Arizona’s qualified charitable tax credits, as well as explore ongoing volunteer opportunities.

Contributions made through the platform are tax-deductible and, in some cases, may qualify for Arizona’s charitable, foster care, or public-school tax credit programs – offering an added incentive for residents to invest in their communities.

Arizona Gives Day stands as a testament to what collective action can achieve. In a time when many nonprofits face increasing demand and tightening resources, the event provides not only critical funding, but also a reminder that community support remains strong across the Grand Canyon State. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azgives.org.