Tempe Empty Bowls Raises $17,000 to Fight Food Insecurity

Funds raised will support TCAA’s programs that address food insecurity across the East Valley.

Image courtesy of Tempe Empty Bowls

The 24th annual Tempe Empty Bowls fundraiser returned to the Tempe Community Center Complex on February 21, bringing together art, compassion and community to support neighbors facing hunger. Hosted by the Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA), the event raised $17,000 to support the organization’s programs that address food insecurity across the East Valley.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hundreds of attendees browsed and purchased handcrafted ceramic bowls created by high school students, teachers and artists. In exchange for a donation, guests selected a bowl to take home and enjoyed soup from Rosita’s Fine Mexican Foods, turning a simple meal into a powerful reminder of the many “empty bowls” still in the community.

“Every bowl is crafted with intention by students, educators and artists, who do so while keeping in mind the realities of food insecurity in Tempe,” said Carrie Aranda, director of mission advancement at TCAA. “During each annual fundraiser, the mindfulness these bowls inspire is amplified for the wider public, and each purchase made directly supports programs that put food on the table.”

Student artists represented a cross-section of Tempe schools, including Desert Vista , Mountain Pointe, Corona Del Sol, Marcos de Niza, McClintock, Tempe High and New School for the Arts and Academics. Artists, including Mayra Studio and Barney Lynn, also contributed, further strengthening the event’s connection.

While the bowls themselves were beautiful works of art, their purpose ran deeper. Each one symbolized a neighbor experiencing hunger and the collective effort required to ensure no family went without a meal. The fundraiser historically draws hundreds of residents each year, all united by a shared commitment to care for the most vulnerable.

TCAA’s food pantry continues to serve as a critical lifeline for individuals and families navigating food insecurity. Focused on dignity and accessibility, the pantry provides emergency food boxes to thousands of neighbors annually, helping them stretch limited budgets and respond to unexpected hardships. When a microburst storm struck the Tempe community in late 2025 and delays in SNAP benefit distribution created additional strain, TCAA adapted quickly to meet increased demand. Through the generosity of donors, volunteers and community partners, the pantry remained a steady source of hope and stability for residents facing difficult circumstances.

The Empty Bowls concept itself dates back to 1990, when a Michigan high school arts teacher and students launched a grassroots effort to combine handmade art with a food drive, inspiring donors to engage more deeply with the issue of hunger. Tempe held its first Empty Bowls event in 2002, spearheaded by faith-based organizations committed to caring for those in need. More than two decades later, the tradition continues to shine a light on the stark reality that there are too many empty bowls in the community, and that collective action can help fill them.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Valley, Tempe students, artists and sponsors, this year’s Tempe Empty Bowls funds will address food insecurity and put meals on the table for our neighbors in need,” said Phillip Scharf, CEO of Tempe Community Action Agency. “We’re very grateful for the community’s continued support of TCAA.”

With $17,000 raised and hundreds of handcrafted bowls finding new homes, the 24th annual Tempe Empty Bowls once again demonstrated how art, awareness and generosity could come together to combat food insecurity in Arizona, one bowl at a time. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit tempeemptybowls.org.