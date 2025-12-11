Arizona Theatre Company Welcomes Ana Rose O’Halloran as Executive Director

BY Frontdoors Media

Executive Director Ana Rose O’Halloran

Image courtesy of ATC

Arizona Theatre Company (ATC), the official state theatre of Arizona, has announced the appointment of Ana Rose O’Halloran as its new Executive Director, ushering in a leadership era grounded in community engagement, artistic excellence, and long-term sustainability. A seasoned nonprofit and performing arts executive, O’Halloran brings more than 17 years of experience guiding arts organizations through strategic growth, fundraising, programming, and operations, most recently around Los Angeles.

“Ana Rose is an artist and community-centered leader who hails from one of the most robust and competitive, metropolitan and international performing arts centers in the country,” said Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. “She is a formidable fundraiser, having led multi-million capital development campaigns, and brings proven operational excellence and inspired vision setting for professional theatres. The two of us will soar working together, taking ATC into a thrilling new era.”

O’Halloran was selected following a nationwide search conducted by Arts Consulting Group, which was engaged by ATC’s Board Search Committee to identify the theatre’s next executive leader.

Led by Vice President Flora Stamatiades and Senior Consultant Ernest Figueroa, the search included extensive input from board members, staff, donors, and constituents, ultimately drawing from a highly competitive pool of national and international candidates.

Since 2015, O’Halloran has served as Executive Director and later Producing Executive Director of Antaeus Theatre Company in Los Angeles, where she produced more than 25 critically acclaimed performances and guided the organization through a period of transformative growth.

Her leadership included a successful $3 million capital campaign, record-setting fundraising, audience expansion, and the launch of innovative programs such as The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles, a live-event and video tour celebrating local culture that reached more than 100,000 listeners worldwide.

Her career also reflects a commitment to philanthropy beyond the stage. O’Halloran previously held senior leadership roles at The Pablove Foundation, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children with cancer through arts programming and research grants.

She began her fundraising career at Center Theatre Group, the largest LORT member theatre in Los Angeles, contributing to a $10 million annual fundraising goal while managing corporate sponsors, individual donors, and donor communications.

“In partnership with our board, Ana Rose will play a critical role in shaping ATC’s future for years to come,” said Pat Engels, chair of ATC’s board of trustees. “ATC’s leadership in the arts and culture community will continue to thrive. Our statewide, regional and national impact will grow, allowing us to deepen relationships with supporters of the arts across the state and country.”

For O’Halloran, the move to Arizona represents both a professional milestone and a personal mission.

“I am deeply committed to strengthening the arts and expanding access to live theater as a cornerstone of vibrant civic life,” she said. “I’m eager to continue my lifelong advocacy for the arts with Arizona Theatre Company and am excited to become immersed in the Phoenix and Tucson communities.”

O’Halloran holds an MFA in Theatre Management from California State University, Long Beach, and dual BFA degrees in Theatre Management and Performance from Ohio University. As she steps into her new role, ATC’s supporters and partners can expect a continued focus on philanthropy, access, and the power of the arts to enrich communities across Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit atc.org.