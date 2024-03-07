Visit Fabulous Food

March 7, 2024

65th Heart Ball Committee Kicks Off, Celebrates Traditions

2024 Heart Ball Leadership Team: Sweetheart Kimberly Afkhami, Vice Chairman DeeDee Vecchione, Chairman Pamela Risoleo, Vice Chairman Diane O’Malley, Honorary Chairman Laurie Florkiewicz & Chairman-Elect Patricia Watts

The Phoenix Heart Ball Committee of nearly 150 women gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue on Feb. 15, 2024, to begin their fundraising efforts in support of the American Heart Association (AHA). Their dedication to raising heart disease prevention awareness and funds for research will tie into the 100th anniversary of the AHA.

Heart Ball Chairman: Pamela Risoleo

Honorary Chairmen: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Fashion Show: Saks Fifth Avenue

Décor & Florals: White House Design Studio

Breakfast: Robert’s Catering

Notable Moments: Per tradition, several elements of the 2024 Heart Ball were announced to the committee at the annual kick-off event. This included the reveal of the ball color scheme of red, sky blue and gold. The 2024 leadership team led the program, and the surprise of the day was the past Heart Ball Chairmen, who serve as advisors, walking in the beautiful fashion show. All enjoyed the spring trends presented, including nautical-inspired daywear, classic gowns and floral patterns. Cheers to 65 years of tradition! 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Robin Andrews, Sue Fletcher, Lee Courtney, Marilyn Alexander, Natalie Gaylord, Amy Hair & Julie DeTienne
Allie Brenner, Mara Schantz, Kristin Hartman & Ilaria Borden
Sherri Quinn, Eileen Yeung, Vicki Vaughn, Donna Hicks & Carolyn Sanseverino Ross
Pamela Risoleo & Stevie Hawthorne of Saks Fifth Avenue
Lisa Moore of Chanel & Missi Harrington
Priscilla Nicholas, Linda Saunders, Charlene Berge-Blum, Rebecca Cohen-Collins, Jamie Hormel, Libby Cohen & Cheryl Nocifera
Victoria Admire, Pamela Risoleo, Juliet Burgess & Brooke Levy
Carole Moreno
Lynne Love
Christine Gustafson
Sarah Suggs
Past Heart Ball Chairmen Walking the Runway
Ashlyn Rowe, Caroline Conner & Abby Leadon
Stephanie Vartughian, Bonnie Brovitz & Natalie Moyes
Traci Chandler, Kimberly Jacobsen & Andrea Tyler Evans
“Best of Saks” Spring Fashion Show

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene, Uncategorized
Visit Catholic Charities

From Frontdoors Magazine

From the Road: Music City Magic

From the Road: Music City Magic

Style Unlocked: Pretty Is in the Air

Style Unlocked: Pretty Is in the Air

Creating Culture: Why Not?

Creating Culture: Why Not?

Kitchen Doors: Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa Opens Kembara

Kitchen Doors: Celebrity Chef Angelo Sosa Opens Kembara

Back to Top