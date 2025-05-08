Style Unlocked: Mamma Mia!

BY Zenobia Mertel

The countdown is on. Three days until Mother’s Day, May 11 this year, celebrated in the U.S. annually on the second Sunday of May. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared the first national Mother’s Day as a day for Americans to honor mothers. Since then, the commercialization of the special day has morphed into a celebration typically involving gift-giving and/or spending time with family. If you recognize a maternal figure in your life, rest assured, there are no rules on how to celebrate or what to give. However, we took the liberty of gathering a few of our favorite things as a guide. Whatever you do, give from the heart and, friendly advice, hard pass on the cleaning or cooking “gifts.” Cheers to mamas Valleywide!

Clash de Cartier Bracelet T-shirt from Mother Clothing Red Light Therapy

WELLNESS

Red Light Therapy: Light mom up with a Joovv system. From mini portable units to in-home mounted panels, Joovv leads the way in medical-grade red light therapy devices to optimize health and wellness.

Head Spa: Just like a facial, but for your scalp, a head spa treatment focuses on scalp health in a relaxing, massage-esque way. Detoxing and rejuvenating, there’s nothing quite like a head massage. And bonus, most include a blowout.

LUXE GIVING

Clash de Cartier Bracelet: Fierce, bold and beautiful, Cartier’s distinctive stud design comes in a variety of gold metal and gem options.

Amouage: Luxury perfume house Amouage was founded by His Highness Sayyid Hamad of Oman, combining Arabian art and perfumery. Depending on the scent, bottles vary by color and are identified by evocative names like Guidance, Purpose and Love, and Delight.

MOTHER Clothing: Say it loud and proud. L.A.-based MOTHER denim is a lifestyle brand known for its jeans and indie-spirited outerwear. The brand is casual cool, with its namesake often gracing T-shirts and more.

EXPERIENCES