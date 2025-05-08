Style Unlocked: Mamma Mia!
The countdown is on. Three days until Mother’s Day, May 11 this year, celebrated in the U.S. annually on the second Sunday of May. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared the first national Mother’s Day as a day for Americans to honor mothers. Since then, the commercialization of the special day has morphed into a celebration typically involving gift-giving and/or spending time with family. If you recognize a maternal figure in your life, rest assured, there are no rules on how to celebrate or what to give. However, we took the liberty of gathering a few of our favorite things as a guide. Whatever you do, give from the heart and, friendly advice, hard pass on the cleaning or cooking “gifts.” Cheers to mamas Valleywide!
WELLNESS
- Red Light Therapy: Light mom up with a Joovv system. From mini portable units to in-home mounted panels, Joovv leads the way in medical-grade red light therapy devices to optimize health and wellness.
- Head Spa: Just like a facial, but for your scalp, a head spa treatment focuses on scalp health in a relaxing, massage-esque way. Detoxing and rejuvenating, there’s nothing quite like a head massage. And bonus, most include a blowout.
LUXE GIVING
- Clash de Cartier Bracelet: Fierce, bold and beautiful, Cartier’s distinctive stud design comes in a variety of gold metal and gem options.
- Amouage: Luxury perfume house Amouage was founded by His Highness Sayyid Hamad of Oman, combining Arabian art and perfumery. Depending on the scent, bottles vary by color and are identified by evocative names like Guidance, Purpose and Love, and Delight.
- MOTHER Clothing: Say it loud and proud. L.A.-based MOTHER denim is a lifestyle brand known for its jeans and indie-spirited outerwear. The brand is casual cool, with its namesake often gracing T-shirts and more.
EXPERIENCES
- Café Monarch Brunch: Treat mom to a six-course tasting menu brunch at the famed Café Monarch this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes a mouthwatering selection, including veal, filet, rack of lamb and, of course, dessert.
- Taliesin West: Tour the World Heritage site set in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains, which formerly served as the winter home and desert laboratory of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Open to the public, group tours, youth and family programs and happy hour are a few of the program options.
- Spa Day: With a wide range of offerings, The Phoenician Spa menu is robust and boasts the ultimate in relaxation and luxury. Expectant mother massages, salon services and a rooftop pool with views of Camelback Mountain make the Scottsdale resort and spa a favorite in the Valley.