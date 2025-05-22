Style Unlocked: Best Dressed for Summer

BY Zenobia Mertel

Farm Rio Midi Dress Norma Kamali Flared Mini Favorite Daughter Tie-Front Dress Black and White Clove Maxi Celadine Sleeveless Mini

With just nine days left in May, it’s officially time to rotate, reorganize and refresh your wardrobe for go-to “fits” in preparation for the dog days ahead. Yes, it’s going to be hot — but let’s focus on the bright side, shall we? Summer style is all about breezy, casual, unhurried vibes, and nothing captures that energy quite like a summer dress.

From maxi to mini, evening to loungewear, the summer dresses are dressing! Paired with a minimalist heel, platform or flip-flop, the versatile one-and-done clothing item is a girl’s best friend when temps soar. So go ahead — clear out that closet space and give your favorite frocks the prime real estate they deserve.

Looking for inspiration to say, “yes” to the dress? Enjoy this round-up of pretty things. Happy summer styling!

Asymmetrical with floral appliqués, this beauty is made from responsible materials and can be worn from day to evening.

Currently on sale! Sheer oversized fit for comfort with an optional tie-front bow lets you style it your way.

Timeless and tailored for summer. Black and white with pockets!

This pretty mini is casual in all the right ways. With two pretty patterns to choose from, she’s priced right and made for summer.

Elongating stripes with a twist in the front make this cotton-blend dress an easy one to love. Dress it with kitten heels for day-to-night appeal.