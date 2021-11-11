Shop Local at Crafeteria

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it is not too early to start thinking about shopping for holiday gifts that support local business and make your friends, family and coworkers smile.

Known for its curated selection of clothing, jewelry, home goods and artisan gifts, Frances boutique in central Phoenix makes it easy to shop local with the return of its holiday Crafeteria. This award-winning event brings together a wide variety of local vendors. It kicks off on November 27, Small Business Saturday, with opportunities to shop on December 4, December 11 and December 18 from 12–5 p.m. Each week highlights different local vendors with clothes, crafts, food and much more.

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, Frances is thrilled to welcome shoppers back to Crafeteria. “Supporting local business is more important now than it ever has been because local makers and small business makes each community different and special. It is also the most sustainable way to shop,” said Jade Noble, co-owner of Frances.

For more information, visit shopfrancesboutique.com.