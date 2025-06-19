Fit Happens: Summer Workouts for Busy Parents

BY Zenobia Mertel

For many, the summer months represent a glorious mix of easing up on routines, unplugging and hopefully partaking in an adventure or two. While spontaneity and excitement are synonymous with June, July and August, squeezing a workout in while juggling all things summer is often a challenge. Summer demands for parents can make it hard to prioritize fitness — this mama included.

As daunting as it may seem keeping up with seasonal schedules, parents, don’t throw in the sweaty towel yet. To help you keep your momentum, I pulled together fitness options to encourage you to stay in the game for your mind, body and spirit.

Keep up those gains. You’ll feel better all around. And let’s face it, when parents feel balanced, families feel balanced, and summer is sweeter for all.

F45 Training

Looking to blow off summer steam? F45 Training is functional group training in a fast-paced gym-like environment. Challenging mind and physical limits, I was an avid F45-er post-COVID and it whipped me in (mostly) good ways. The technology-led, hour-long training sessions are intense, focusing on stations with weights or cardio to help build lean muscle and improve cardiovascular health. With tons of locations across the Valley, popping in to observe or sign up for a class is convenient and easy.

Pvolve

One of the best full-body, low-impact workouts I’ve experienced is one we’ve covered here before, because it’s that good. Pvolve (aka, personal evolution) combines functional movements with tools to sculpt, strengthen and restore without causing too much strain on joints. Classes are offered both online and in-studio and include options like weight training, sculpt, movement therapy and meditation. Lucky us, there’s a physical studio in Scottsdale — Arizona’s first! If that’s not an option, their online classes are stellar. Local studio owner Caitlin Pettitt says she and her staff walk you through every step, regardless of fitness experience. “The Pvolve method is accessible to anyone. We have such a wide demographic, whether you’re just getting into fitness or a fitness fanatic, we meet you where you’re at in your journey,” she said.

Remedy Pilates & Barre

If you yearn for the burn in a community-minded studio setting, you must visit Remedy Pilates & Barre. In my opinion, there is no comparison to Remedy when it comes to a boutique-style Pilates setting focusing on expert instruction and smaller class sizes. Instructors are passionate about Pilates and fitness classes, mixing up routines to keep clients challenged every time they walk through the door. It’s my go-to for toning in a way only Pilates can. Group fitness classes focusing on strength and flexibility are also an option if you’re new to the all-encompassing world of Pilates and Barre. With three studios in the Valley, finding a class is easy, and online instruction is available as well.

Rowing at Tempe Town Lake

Row, row, row your boat through the summer months while staying cool at Tempe Town Lake. Offering rowing classes for beginners and up, the City’s rowing menu is extensive but it’s the Rowing Fitness class that caught my eye. The low-impact body workout utilizes 75 percent of your body’s muscles while instructors add core, light weights and stretching into each class. With availability currently through July and pricing that won’t break your budget, rowing into your fitness era may be the perfect way to mix up the dog days of summer.