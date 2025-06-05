Daddio’s Big Day is June 19

BY Zenobia Mertel

Papa, Babbo, Daddy, Papi, Baba — regardless of his title, dear old dad is celebrated in the U.S. on a specific day each year to honor and appreciate a father or a father figure’s contribution to families, communities and society. The holiday’s origin dates to 1910 in the state of Washington, but it wasn’t until President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments to observe the day in 1924 that Father’s Day took hold as a holiday.

This year, families that celebrate will typically gather on June 19 with patriarchal figures and likely gift the man of the hour a nice wallet or tie. (Cue the dad joke.) While giving is optional, doing something nice for Dad or surprising him with something meaningful will likely be tops for Pops. As always, we’ve curated a fine selection below to wow the man, the myth, the legend.

Rolex Submariner | $9,500

The OG of making an impression, nothing says sophistication quite like a Rolex. The Swiss luxury watches are stylish, and the craftsmanship is top-notch. If you’re looking to splurge this holiday, a Rolex is a strong choice.

Tumi Backpack | $595

For a man who is going places, we love Tumi. Backpacks are versatile for both work and play, making them a lovely gift. While still pricey, Tumi is not outrageous, and the products stand the test of time. Pro tip: Tumi is currently hosting its semi-annual sale, so now’s a great time to explore the brand.

Stuart Weitzman Berkley Slide | $375

Need Papi to chill out? This Stuart Weitzman slide may entice him to slow things down this summer. The crisscross detail of this Italian-made slide screams style and relaxation. Carried at Nordstrom, returns and exchanges are easy.

Lululemon Polo | $98

A golf shirt is always a good idea. Lululemon designs intersect function and fashion. With updated fits, comfy material and decent price points, Lululemon checks all the boxes for in-the-office or on-the-course looks.

Kiehl’s Grooming Set | $62

Ready for his closeup, encourage Dad to keep things fresh with an easy, no-frills skincare routine. Tried and true, Kiehl’s is a favorite among men, especially when products are bundled for a no-brainer approach. Kiehl’s Grooming Set includes a gel cleanser, shave cream, after-shave gel and a non-greasy face moisturizer. The price and quality are unbeatable, so scoop up this bundle soon.