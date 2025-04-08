YWCA’s ‘Tribute to Leadership Awards’ Honors Three of the Valley’s Brightest Female Leaders

BY Frontdoors Media

Honorees Karianne Munstedt, Judy Sanchez & Dr. Chandra Crudup Monica Garnes Board Co-Chairs Giselle Corella & Leanna Taylor Selection Committee Members Nina Franco, Charissa Sundust & Carolina Rodriguez Greer Charlie Taylor, Bruce Nelson, Jevin D. Hodge, Camila Tapias & Angela Copeland Veronica Morton, Angie Vazquez, Cynthia Gonzalez, Manny Lucero, Crystal Staples, Meagan Eskew & Pedro Alvarez Dani Martinez, Christina Shobe, Giselle Corella, Marco Corella with Reine & Sophia Hamilton Liz Shipley, Jennifer Sanchez, Debbie Esparza, Vanessa Ruiz with Genevieve Villegas

On March 25, 2025, Heard Museum welcomed attendees who came to honor the contributions of the YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix and their 31st Annual ‘Tribute to Leadership Awards,’ which raises awareness and appreciation for the diverse and invaluable contributions of women leaders.

Honorees: Karianne Munstedt, Judy Sanchez & Dr. Chandra Crudup

In Memoriam: Dana Saylor Campbell, former CEO of the Maricopa County YWCA

Presenting Sponsor: Monica Garnes of Fry’s Food Stores

Notable Moments: The energizing evening began with delightful hors d’oeuvres and cocktails in the courtyard. The program commenced in the Steele Auditorium. CEO Debbie Esparza welcomed attendees and spoke to the importance of continuing to build equitable, empowering communities. Genevieve Villegas led attendees in a community-building activity using flashlights to illuminate the shared experiences of attendees and encouraged supporters to continue “womanfesting,” which she defined as “the powerful act of boldly claiming your dreams, living your truth, and womanfesting your fullest potential. Unapologetically and in community.” Past honorees detailed how the awards have positively impacted their continued commitments to their community service initiatives and commended the record-breaking number of extraordinary women nominated this year. Moving personalized tribute videos were presented for each of the honorees. The videos demonstrated their commitment to uplifting and empowering others and the heartfelt gratitude they each felt for being honored by their communities and peers. A silent auction, raffle, and “I’m In” campaign raised funds that will aid the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Photos courtesy of Arizona YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix