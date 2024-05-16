‘WOW’ Gala 2024 Benefits Arts-in-Education Programs for Childsplay
Childsplay put on its annual World of Wonder Gala on May 4, 2024, at The Clayton House. The evening featured a special performance by members of the talented Childsplay Musical Theatre Conservatory Class.
Director Sponsors: Alliance Bank | SRP
Gala Chair: Bobby Barnes | Gala Co-Chair: Claire Natale
Honorary Chair: Congressman Greg Stanton
It Takes a Village Award Recipients: John Price & Darlene Keller-Price
Corporate Honoree: SRP
Emcee: Gibby Parra of 3TV
Entertainment: Chris Rose & Valley Variety
Notable Moments: Color was everywhere as the World of Wonder Gala returned to benefit the incredible theatrical programs at Childsplay. Cocktail hour included an extensive silent auction, a cork/whiskey pull and magic by Chris Rose. The dinner program included touching tributes to SRP, which funded Childsplay from day one of its existence, and the “It Takes a Village” honorees, John Price and Darlene Keller-Price. The audience gave generously during the call for support before enjoying dessert and after dinner drinks on the patio. A lovely evening was enjoyed by all!
Photos courtesy of Haute Media