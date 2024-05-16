Visit Bell Bank

May 16, 2024

‘WOW’ Gala 2024 Benefits Arts-in-Education Programs for Childsplay

Ruby Farias, Darlene Keller-Price, Lisa Bell & Alexandra Walters

Childsplay put on its annual World of Wonder Gala on May 4, 2024, at The Clayton House. The evening featured a special performance by members of the talented Childsplay Musical Theatre Conservatory Class.

Director Sponsors: Alliance Bank | SRP

Gala Chair: Bobby Barnes | Gala Co-Chair: Claire Natale 

Honorary Chair: Congressman Greg Stanton

It Takes a Village Award Recipients: John Price & Darlene Keller-Price

Corporate Honoree: SRP

Emcee: Gibby Parra of 3TV

Entertainment: Chris Rose & Valley Variety 

Notable Moments: Color was everywhere as the World of Wonder Gala returned to benefit the incredible theatrical programs at Childsplay. Cocktail hour included an extensive silent auction, a cork/whiskey pull and magic by Chris Rose. The dinner program included touching tributes to SRP, which funded Childsplay from day one of its existence, and the “It Takes a Village” honorees, John Price and Darlene Keller-Price. The audience gave generously during the call for support before enjoying dessert and after dinner drinks on the patio. A lovely evening was enjoyed by all! 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Event Chair Bobby Barnes, Venessa Kisicki of SRP & Event Co-Chair Claire Natale
Honorees John Price & Darlene Keller-Price
Matt Fenicle, 2025 Gala Chair Elects Brian Guzman & Jack Luciano with Justin Miller
Gaylord & Erika Gagnon
Eric & Marisa Butler
Sonja Saar & David Saar, Childsplay Founder
Raoul Zubia & Karen Shaw with Dani & Raul Lomas
Rusty Foley & Steve Martin
Dana Bailey & Jack Luciano
Jessica Kuhn, Matt Fenicle, Brian Guzman & Dr. Bryan Kuhn
Members of the Childsplay Musical Theatre Conservatory Class
Gibby Parra
The Silent Auction

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit NPD

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Going to the Dogs

Cover Story: Going to the Dogs

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: An Unfinished Journey

A 2nd Act: An Unfinished Journey

Creating Culture: Drawing on Tradition

Creating Culture: Drawing on Tradition

Kitchen Doors: A Unique Persepshen of Real Food

Kitchen Doors: A Unique Persepshen of Real Food

Back to Top