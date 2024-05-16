‘WOW’ Gala 2024 Benefits Arts-in-Education Programs for Childsplay

Childsplay put on its annual World of Wonder Gala on May 4, 2024, at The Clayton House. The evening featured a special performance by members of the talented Childsplay Musical Theatre Conservatory Class.

Director Sponsors: Alliance Bank | SRP

Gala Chair: Bobby Barnes | Gala Co-Chair: Claire Natale

Honorary Chair: Congressman Greg Stanton

It Takes a Village Award Recipients: John Price & Darlene Keller-Price

Corporate Honoree: SRP

Emcee: Gibby Parra of 3TV

Entertainment: Chris Rose & Valley Variety

Notable Moments: Color was everywhere as the World of Wonder Gala returned to benefit the incredible theatrical programs at Childsplay. Cocktail hour included an extensive silent auction, a cork/whiskey pull and magic by Chris Rose. The dinner program included touching tributes to SRP, which funded Childsplay from day one of its existence, and the “It Takes a Village” honorees, John Price and Darlene Keller-Price. The audience gave generously during the call for support before enjoying dessert and after dinner drinks on the patio. A lovely evening was enjoyed by all!

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Event Chair Bobby Barnes, Venessa Kisicki of SRP & Event Co-Chair Claire Natale

Honorees John Price & Darlene Keller-Price

Matt Fenicle, 2025 Gala Chair Elects Brian Guzman & Jack Luciano with Justin Miller

Gaylord & Erika Gagnon

Eric & Marisa Butler

Sonja Saar & David Saar, Childsplay Founder

Raoul Zubia & Karen Shaw with Dani & Raul Lomas

Rusty Foley & Steve Martin Dana Bailey & Jack Luciano

Jessica Kuhn, Matt Fenicle, Brian Guzman & Dr. Bryan Kuhn

Members of the Childsplay Musical Theatre Conservatory Class

Gibby Parra