‘With One Voice Breakfast’ Amplifies A Message of Hope For A New Leaf Domestic Violence Services

Chair Peter Eberle

The Farm at South Mountain set a lush outdoor scene on October 23, 2025 for A New Leaf’s ‘With One Voice Breakfast’ an event to help end domestic violence in the valley.

Presenting Sponsor: Laurel & Daniel J. Gardiner, Gardiner Family Charitable Trust

Notable Moments: The event featured moving personal stories from staff, board and community members as well as testimonials from survivors and clients.. The Gardiner family shared their deeply personal experience of losing their sister and the profound and long lasting impacts domestic violence has had on their family. In 2025 alone, the organization will have served 3,000 survivors, results that would not be achievable without tremendous community support. A call to action helped raise funds to support the organization’s mission to help families and individuals overcome the challenges of homelessness, domestic violence, and more.

