‘Wish Ball’ Demonstrates the Art of Wishes Raising $3.3M and Granting a Record 462 Wishes

Bob & Renee Parsons & Guests Toast

On March 8, 2025, the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn transformed into a vibrant realm of possibility for Make-A-Wish Arizona’s 2025 Art of Wishes “Wish Ball” raising funds to create life-changing opportunities for critically ill children.

Event Chairs: Chrissy Butz, Keli Nichols, Teri Pierce & Dena Zell

Honorees: Bob and Renee Parsons – Impact Award

Presenting Sponsors: Phusion Projects & Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $3.3 million

Emcees: Nick Ciletti, ABC15 Arizona | Veronica Quintero, Arizona Office of Tourism | Mikaela Emery, Wish Kid

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Entertainment: Natty Rico, Saxophonist and DJ

Notable Moments: A champagne toast by founders Linda Pauling & Allan Schmidt kicked off the festivities. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Arizona, the event featured an outdoor reception, silent auction, dinner, awards, live auction and paddle raise. Bob and Renee Parsons, who have supported Make-a-Wish for over a decade, were honored with the Lifetime Impact Award and they announced more than a $1 million match from the stage for the event’s Fund-a-Wish. The giving spirit of Make-A-Wish was captured in a heartfelt video featuring past recipients of the wishes of their dreams, including the “2025 Wish Kid Line-Up” highlighted in the event program. To lead off the live auction, performance painter Jared Emerson demonstrated his talent with a live creation of Devin Booker. The live auction featured eight luxury experiences and items, as well as the announcement of a legacy gift of $150,000 by Phoenician Roger Goins. A dazzling display of pyrotechnics kicked off the live auction and ensured a successful evening of inspiration and philanthropy in support of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.