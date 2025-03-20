Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

March 20, 2025

‘Wish Ball’ Demonstrates the Art of Wishes Raising $3.3M and Granting a Record 462 Wishes

Bob & Renee Parsons & Guests Toast

 

On March 8, 2025, the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn transformed into a vibrant realm of possibility for Make-A-Wish Arizona’s 2025 Art of Wishes “Wish Ball” raising funds to create life-changing opportunities for critically ill children.

Event Chairs: Chrissy Butz, Keli Nichols, Teri Pierce & Dena Zell

Honorees: Bob and Renee Parsons – Impact Award

Presenting Sponsors: Phusion Projects & Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $3.3 million

Emcees: Nick Ciletti, ABC15 Arizona | Veronica Quintero, Arizona Office of Tourism | Mikaela Emery, Wish Kid

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Entertainment: Natty Rico, Saxophonist and DJ

Notable Moments: A champagne toast by founders Linda Pauling & Allan Schmidt kicked off the festivities. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Arizona, the event featured an outdoor reception, silent auction, dinner, awards, live auction and paddle raise. Bob and Renee Parsons, who have supported Make-a-Wish for over a decade, were honored with the Lifetime Impact Award and they announced more than a $1 million match from the stage for the event’s Fund-a-Wish. The giving spirit of Make-A-Wish was captured in a heartfelt video featuring past recipients of the wishes of their dreams, including the “2025 Wish Kid Line-Up” highlighted in the event program. To lead off the live auction, performance painter Jared Emerson demonstrated his talent with a live creation of Devin Booker. The live auction featured eight luxury experiences and items, as well as the announcement of a legacy gift of $150,000 by Phoenician Roger Goins. A dazzling display of pyrotechnics kicked off the live auction and ensured a successful evening of inspiration and philanthropy in support of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

 

Chrissy Butz, Dena Zell, Keli Nichols & Teri Pierce
Danya Standen, Alex Becker, Sam Witkowski, Zach Mastro, Chad Warner, Landon Jensen, Nick Fisher, Cameron Stein & Ashlynd Sessions
Jeremiyah & Elijah McKethan
Jasmin Kate, Dena Zell, Christina Maksimovic, Courtney Stern & Lindsay Lange
Veronica Quintero & Nick Ciletti
Jeff & Jenny Wright
Fran Mallace with Honorees Renee & Bob Parsons
Mikaela Emery
Natalie Schwimer
Linda Pauling & Alan Schmidt
Jeff Saplis & Guests
Trey Morris
The Scene
Avatar photo

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Spring 2025 Cover Story: A Force for Good

Spring 2025 Cover Story: A Force for Good

Next Doors: The Future of Philanthropy

Next Doors: The Future of Philanthropy

From the Road: A Taste of Wine Country

From the Road: A Taste of Wine Country

Kitchen Doors: Carry On Takes Off 

Kitchen Doors: Carry On Takes Off 

Back to Top