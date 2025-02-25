State 48 ‘Winner’s Circle’ Celebration Honors Eight Small Businesses

2024 Grant Recipients

State Forty Eight Foundation’s annual “Winner’s Circle” event on November 9, 2024 was held at One Arizona Center.

Grant Recipients: The Pad Studio, Hard Copy Media, Ginger CC Design, JUNTOS, Business Genie, Alla Herbs, Reclaim Vibrance, and EleeHub

Presenting Sponsor: Four Peaks Brewing

Emcee: Sienna Villa

Entertainment: DJ T3

Décor: Inflatus Events

Catering: Chef Dame Cooks

Notable Moments: The highlight of the evening was the presentations of grants to the eight unique organizations recognized this year. The grants are intended to serve as a financial boost to accelerate the growth and impact of their local business. This investment in local small businesses is part of the foundation’s mission to fuel Arizona dreams and foster local prosperity through entrepreneurship. The evening concluded with lively dancing.

Photos courtesy of J Designs