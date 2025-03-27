Visit Lewis Roca
| March 27, 2025

‘Welcome Home Gala’ Celebrates 35 Years of Save the Family’s Support of Unhoused Families

BY Frontdoors Media

Josie & Gerry Woody

Scottsdale Resort and Conference Center welcomed attendees on March 1, 2025, to Save the Family’s sold-out “Welcome Home Gala” to help build a stronger future for families in need.

Chair: Josie Woody

Mission Sponsor: The Carol Royse Team

Dollars Raised: $500,000

Emcee: Amelia Fabiano, ABC15

Auctioneer: Mike Namoff

Entertainment: DJ Kim E Fresh, Jim May Productions

Notable Moments: Guest entered the event through a saber arch presented by ROTC members. An outdoor cocktail reception and silent auction was enjoyed on the community lawn until sunset. The powerful story of Yvonne and her daughter Nicole demonstrated the impact the organization had on Yvonne’s journey to pursue her education and a path to homeownership. Nicole pays it forward through sponsoring families at holiday events, perpetuating the same support and optimism their family experienced. Funds raised will serve as a direct investment towards families in need. Attendees continued the festive energy with a variety of casino games and dancing into the night.

Photos courtesy of Alexxis Grant, Timeless Vision Media

Cassie Johnson, Jenn Stockhill, Peter Boyle, Regi Watson & Mary Collins
Mike Garrison & John Lopez
Kelly & Robert McKnight
Dan & Jolean Fleck
Amelia Fabiano, Josie Woody, Rose Meyer & Ashlie Bell
Guest & Colleen Katz, Lauren Daniels & Guest
Save The Family Staff
Save The Family Board & ARM Board Members
Carol Royse & Family
Matt & Karen Torgeson & Susan & Alex Backus
Rachel Pearson
Clients & Case Manager
Guest & Katherine DeFonce
Lisa Cardinale, Aaron Greksa & Guests
ROTC Volunteers Welcomed Guests Upon Arrival
The Scene
