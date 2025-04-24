Visual and Culinary Delights Abound at Hospice of the Valley ‘aaha!’ Event

BY Frontdoors Media

Peter & Lee Anne Kline, Gary & Judy Edens with Chair Sandy Williams

On April 5, 2025, The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn transformed into a fine art gallery and auction house in service of the “aaha! art. food. wine” event benefitting Hospice of the Valley and its mission to bring comfort, dignity and compassionate care to our community.

Event Chair: Sandy Williams

Event Sponsors: Avant Garde Sponsor — The Moreno Family Foundation, Carole and Arte Moreno | Cocktail and Dinner Sponsor — The Kucera Family Foundation, Vianne and Jack Kucera

Dollars Raised: $800,000

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

After-Party Entertainment: Music by Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s

Notable Moments: Attendees showed their passionate support for the only not-for-profit hospice in Maricopa County. Guests filled the ballroom excited to bid on the fabulous items auctioned off by Letitia Frye, who is also a former volunteer with the nonprofit. Winners took home fine art, beautiful jewelry, dining and wine packages, exclusive trips to Europe and three incredible nights at Montana’s exquisite Triple Creek Ranch with private jet transport. More than $300,000 was raised during the Fund-a-Need to support New Song Center for Grieving Children. This compassionate Hospice of the Valley program provides grief support to families at no cost and has brought hope and healing to more than 15,000 individuals experiencing deep loss. The excitement in the room was palpable as generous bidders raised their paddles and reached the goal needed to secure matching funds provided by an anonymous donor.

Photos courtesy of Hospice of the Valley

Michelle & Nicholas Sayles, Thomas & Stephanie Loquvam, Lisa & Ned Stolzberg with Heather Brogan Yvonne Huggard, Courtney Brown, Shelby Arians, Kristina Gwinn & Jane D’Amelio Lin Sue & Tom Flood Robert & Ellen Uhl, Jack & Vianne Kucera with Debbie & Vince Castaldo Diane Silver, Iris Cashdan Fishman, Libby Crouch & Janet Priset Sandino Lynn Kahn, Marlene Lahr, Sandy Belfer & Laurie Schwartz Karen Harris, Freddie Lieberman & Carol Kern Mona & Kelly Sands Debbie Shumway & Susan Levine Glenn & Felicia Pahnke Letitia Frye