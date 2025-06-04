‘Visionaries of the Year’ Event Raises Funds & Awareness for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
On May 17, 2025, Casino Arizona Talking Stick Resort provided an energetic setting for the annual ‘Visionaries of the Year Grand Finale Celebration’ benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The event recognizes individuals and their teams who raise significant funds and awareness over a ten week campaign prior to the big celebration and awards ceremony.
Event Co-Chairs: Lisa Moore & Kristie Waters
Visionary of the Year Award: Robyn Patterson
Honored Hero: Braxton, who was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at 2 years-old
Mission Award Winners: Philip Johnson — Research | Robyn Patterson — Policy & Advocacy | Nick Calderone — Patient Education & Support
2025 Candidates: Nick Calderone, Jennifer Dinh-Vincible, Philip Johnson, Robyn Patterson, Harrison Pham, Allison Woodworth
Emcee: Nick Ciletti of ABC15
Auctioneer: Yve Rojas
Notable Moments: The excited evening kicked off after a walk through the blinking lights of the casino floor where the lobby reception was filled with silent auction items, cocktail bars and a beautiful sunset through the windows. This event is all about the fundraising as the 11 Candidates were still receiving credit for the silent auction, live auction and paddle raise funds throughout the evening. This fast-paced effort resulted in Robyn Patterson becoming THE Visionary of the Year for 2025, raising over $160K for her efforts alone.
Photos courtesy of Silva Studios Photography