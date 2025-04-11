Visit The Phoenician (billboard)
| April 11, 2025

Vintage Summer Vibes Galore as Phoenix Children’s Foundation ‘Beach Ball’ Raises Over $1.2M

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-Chairs Jessica Adler & Christi Brink

On March 8, 2025, The W Hotel’s rooftop lent itself to the elevated resort-themed “Beach Ball” event supporting Phoenix Children’s Foundation that made waves for sick and injured kids.

Presenting Sponsor: BHE Renewables Foundation

Entertainment: DJ duo Loud Luxury performed during event

Décor: Ryen Dishner — Creative Manager Riot Hospitality Group

Notable Moments: Guests entered through an archway adorned with tropical flowers. From there, they were transported to a glamorous 1960s-inspired Palm Beach Oasis on the hotel’s rooftop decked with an abundance of beach balls, luxe private cabanas, swaying palm trees and vintage touches throughout. Hollywood glam photo opportunities and lively entertainment ensured attendees had an unforgettable evening while support of providing world-class health care for children who are fighting for their lives.

Photos Courtesy of Ramond Calvert & Dana Gibbons

