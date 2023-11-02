Valleywise Rocks Support at ‘A Night in the Valley’ and Raises over $1M
Valleywise Health Foundation hosted their concert-themed gala on Oct. 7, 2023 at a private Scottsdale hangar.
Co-Chairs: Wendy & Mark Dewane
Presenting Sponsor: Cunningham Law Firm
Arizona Legacy Honorees: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation
Dollars Raised: $1+ million
Emcee: Kristy Siefkin
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Entertainment: Tyler Dial, Mark Tarbell & headlined by Generation Radio
Notable Moments: Guests dove into the fun concert theme, sporting their favorite concert-chic attire. The sold-out event was abuzz as supporters purchased raffle tickets and bid on unique auction prizes. The anticipation for the new Valleywise Health Medical Center opening led to an incredible fundraising call to action at the event, ending with an epic concert by members of Rascal Flatts, Chicago, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Rock on, Valleywise!
Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation