Nov. 2, 2023

Valleywise Rocks Support at ‘A Night in the Valley’ and Raises over $1M

John, Terri & Hailey Heitel with Justin, Mark, Wendy & Elizabeth Dewane

Valleywise Health Foundation hosted their concert-themed gala on Oct. 7, 2023 at a private Scottsdale hangar.

Co-Chairs: Wendy & Mark Dewane 

Presenting Sponsor: Cunningham Law Firm 

Arizona Legacy Honorees: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation

Dollars Raised: $1+ million

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin 

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Tyler Dial, Mark Tarbell & headlined by Generation Radio

Notable Moments: Guests dove into the fun concert theme, sporting their favorite concert-chic attire. The sold-out event was abuzz as supporters purchased raffle tickets and bid on unique auction prizes. The anticipation for the new Valleywise Health Medical Center opening led to an incredible fundraising call to action at the event, ending with an epic concert by members of Rascal Flatts, Chicago, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Rock on, Valleywise! 

Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation 

Michael & Sheila Zuieback, Patti Gentry, Nikki Halle, Dr. Kevin Foster, Steve Purves, Nicole Rivet & Kate Fassett
Cindy & Mike Watts
Dr. Kote Chundu, Nicole Rivet & Steve Purves
Eric Schwabe & Jill Krigsten
Anne Stupp, Kate Fassett & Patti Gentry
Chris & Kim Johnson, Justin & Alison Schmitt, Raj Dubey, Ian & Sherri Barry and Warren Whitney
Jacqueline & Shawn Jones
Kim Zieser & Jill Hegart
Russ Dickey, Liz Agboola & Erika Dickey
Kerrie & Enrique Leon, Charles Brown, Aiyana Lauderman & Jac Arbour
Bill, Cathy & Lindsey Hurtle
Libby Petersen, Amy Abalos with Karen & Matthew Wochos
Mary Dewane, Angie Pritchard Bayless, Chris Adamson & Joe Anderson
Thamela Brown & Dollie Brown
Lisa Hartsock, Pam Stelzer & Patti Gentry
Leah & Lina Mazon
Zach Kotoske, Matt Cunningham, Joseph Cunningham, Christine Farling & Eleanor Zeigler
Mark Tarbell playing with Tyler Dial
