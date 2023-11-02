Valleywise Rocks Support at ‘A Night in the Valley’ and Raises over $1M

Valleywise Health Foundation hosted their concert-themed gala on Oct. 7, 2023 at a private Scottsdale hangar.

Co-Chairs: Wendy & Mark Dewane

Presenting Sponsor: Cunningham Law Firm

Arizona Legacy Honorees: The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation

Dollars Raised: $1+ million

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Tyler Dial, Mark Tarbell & headlined by Generation Radio

Notable Moments: Guests dove into the fun concert theme, sporting their favorite concert-chic attire. The sold-out event was abuzz as supporters purchased raffle tickets and bid on unique auction prizes. The anticipation for the new Valleywise Health Medical Center opening led to an incredible fundraising call to action at the event, ending with an epic concert by members of Rascal Flatts, Chicago, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Rock on, Valleywise!

Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation

Michael & Sheila Zuieback, Patti Gentry, Nikki Halle, Dr. Kevin Foster, Steve Purves, Nicole Rivet & Kate Fassett

Cindy & Mike Watts

Dr. Kote Chundu, Nicole Rivet & Steve Purves

Eric Schwabe & Jill Krigsten

Anne Stupp, Kate Fassett & Patti Gentry

Chris & Kim Johnson, Justin & Alison Schmitt, Raj Dubey, Ian & Sherri Barry and Warren Whitney

Jacqueline & Shawn Jones

Kim Zieser & Jill Hegart

Russ Dickey, Liz Agboola & Erika Dickey

Kerrie & Enrique Leon, Charles Brown, Aiyana Lauderman & Jac Arbour

Bill, Cathy & Lindsey Hurtle

Libby Petersen, Amy Abalos with Karen & Matthew Wochos

Mary Dewane, Angie Pritchard Bayless, Chris Adamson & Joe Anderson

Thamela Brown & Dollie Brown

Lisa Hartsock, Pam Stelzer & Patti Gentry

Leah & Lina Mazon

Zach Kotoske, Matt Cunningham, Joseph Cunningham, Christine Farling & Eleanor Zeigler

Mark Tarbell playing with Tyler Dial