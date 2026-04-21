Arizona Opera Brings “Midnight Masquerade” To Phoenix

BY Frontdoors Media

Jenny Holsman Tetreault

The Arizona Opera hosted its “Midnight Masquerade” on March 7th at the Arizona Opera Center. The event raised funds for the upcoming opera season as well as affiliated education programs.

Chairs: Jenny Holsman Tetreault

Catering: Tom and Lin Catering

Dollars Raised: $325,000

Entertainment: Performances by the Marion Roose Pullin Studio; String Quartet made up of members of the Arizona Opera Orchestra

Notable Moments: The Arizona Opera brought a unique twist to a classic masquerade gala. The “Midnight Masquerade” theming created a feeling of mystery and allure for the evening. The dinner was full of delectable options, such as the Coq al Vin, provided by Tom and Lin Catering. Members of the Arizona Opera Orchestra provided a lovely string quartet performance. Entertainment also included performances by the Marion Roose Pullin Studio. The live auction included several unique hands-on experiences, perfect for patrons of the arts. Funds raised from the gala help to sponsor the Arizona Opera’s 25/26 program, as well as state-wide education programs.

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Opera.

Virginia Compton & Bryan Seegers

Matt & Gail Engle

Jami Kozemczak & Brad Reifschneider

John Otto, Ruby Farias, Sher Hurlburt, & John Tompkins

Gerald & Mary Price

Josephine Abrams, Bob Coons & Kathy Emery

David Margulis, Wolfe Babcock, Gail Babcock, Barb Marler & Lindsey Schneidman

Brian DeMaris

Sedona Libero, Sam Krausz, Francesca Herrera, Yichen Xue & Wanchun Liang

David Margulis

















