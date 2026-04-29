Arizona Pet Project Hosts Heartwarming ‘HERO Awards’

BY Frontdoors Media

Co-chairs Melissa Dus & T.J. Shope

Arizona Pet Project hosted its 23rd annual ‘HERO Awards’ on March 7th at the Arizona Biltmore. The event highlighted community heroes protecting animal welfare, as well as the loyal animal heroes within the community.

Chairs: Melissa Dus & T.J. Shope

Honorees: Monique Lopez

Animal Honorees: Lola, Animal HERO; Josie, Animal Survivor; Piper, Service to the Community & Rocky, Loyal Companion

Dollars Raised: $370,000

Entertainment: Keynote speaker Nathan Smith, CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services

Notable Moments: The event featured a keynote presentation from Nathan Smith as well as commentary from event emcee meteorologist Ian Schwartz. Monique Lopez, CEO of UMOM New Day Centers, was honored “for her visionary leadership in homelessness services and her commitment to pet-inclusive sheltering, including the groundbreaking placement of onsite veterinary social workers in partnership with The Arizona Pet Project.” The award ceremony highlighted several animal heroes. One honoree was Lola, who, when her owner was suffering a life-threatening medical emergency, nudged her awake and retrieved her phone so she could call 911, earning her the “Animal HERO” distinction. Piper received the ‘Service to the Community’ award for helping the sheriff’s department find a missing child. Josie was awarded the “Animal Survivor” honor for her work as a therapy donkey who brings cheer to the Valley, even after being rescued from a kill pen. Rocky received the “Loyal Companion” award for alerting his owner when a member of his family was experiencing a diabetic crisis. All funds raised will support Arizona Pet Project’s commitment to “keeping pets with the people who love them during times of hardship and crisis.”

Photos courtesy of Arizona Pet Project.