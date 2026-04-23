Star Power Shines at Gateway for Cancer Research’s “Celebrity Fight Night” Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

Chairman Richard J Stephenson & Vice-Chair Stacie J. Stephenson

Gateway for Cancer Research hosted its “Celebrity Fight Night” gala at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess on March 21st. Featuring a star-studded array of guests, the night highlighted the importance of funding cancer research.

Chairs: Richard J Stephenson & Stacie J. Stephenson

Presenting Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers

Entertainment: Performances from Bryan Adams, Sheléa & Brenna Whitaker

Notable Moments: The night was emceed by Broadway star Erich Bergen, and Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster shaped the musical lineup. Celebrity Fight Night featured performances from rock legend Bryan Adams, R&B vocalist Sheléa and jazz singer Brenna Whitaker. Guests learned the story of James “Chris” Kirk, a patient whose life was impacted by the developmental breakthroughs provided by Gateway for Cancer Research. An elegant dinner was served, and guests enjoyed a live auction that included fabulous items such as a sapphire and diamond ring and a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser, donated by Valley Toyota Dealers. Proceeds from the evening directly benefit Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials.

Photos courtesy of Gateway for Cancer Research.

Erich Bergen, Brenna Whitaker, Richard J Stephenson, Stacie J. Stephenson, Sheléa, David Foster, Michael Orland & Steve Amerson

Martha & Wally Henkel

Erich Bergen, Stacie J. Stephenson, & Andrey Ivchenko

Timothy Bradley & Jacqueline Dadanian

Marta & Larry Day

Sheléa & Phillip McDonald

Pat Bondurant, Stacie J Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson

GMan & Kate Anderton

Mark Victor & Crystal Hansen, Stacie J. Stephenson & Joe Chaplickhe

David Foster

Richard J & Stacie J. Stephenson, Greg & Alaina Friedman

David Foster & Bryan Adams

David Foster & Sheléa

Stacie J. Stephenson & Bryan Adams

























