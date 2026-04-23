Star Power Shines at Gateway for Cancer Research’s “Celebrity Fight Night” Gala
Gateway for Cancer Research hosted its “Celebrity Fight Night” gala at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess on March 21st. Featuring a star-studded array of guests, the night highlighted the importance of funding cancer research.
Chairs: Richard J Stephenson & Stacie J. Stephenson
Presenting Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers
Entertainment: Performances from Bryan Adams, Sheléa & Brenna Whitaker
Notable Moments: The night was emceed by Broadway star Erich Bergen, and Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster shaped the musical lineup. Celebrity Fight Night featured performances from rock legend Bryan Adams, R&B vocalist Sheléa and jazz singer Brenna Whitaker. Guests learned the story of James “Chris” Kirk, a patient whose life was impacted by the developmental breakthroughs provided by Gateway for Cancer Research. An elegant dinner was served, and guests enjoyed a live auction that included fabulous items such as a sapphire and diamond ring and a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser, donated by Valley Toyota Dealers. Proceeds from the evening directly benefit Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials.
Photos courtesy of Gateway for Cancer Research.