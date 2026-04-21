Arizona Science Centers Presents Annual “Galaxy Gala” in New Dorrance Dome
The Arizona Science Center hosted its annual “Galaxy Gala” at the museum on February 21st. The gala supported the Arizona Science Center’s STEM programs, aiming to “empower the next generation of innovators and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.”
Chair: Miesha Stoute
Presenting Sponsors: The Moreno Family Foundation and a generous anonymous donor
Entertainment: Pompeii: The Exhibition
Notable Moments: The “Galaxy Gala” featured several speakers, including remarks from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Senator Mark Kelly. Guests were able to experience the new Dorrance Dome, complete with an exclusive showing of “Pompeii: The Exhibition.” New features like the Dorrance Dome help the Arizona Science Center further connect with today’s youth and foster an interest in the STEM field. Proceeds from the fundraiser help fund programs like “Science on Wheels,” “Focused Field Trips,” the “Freeport-McMoran Foundation Center for Leadership and Learning,” and “Girls in STEM.”
Photos courtesy of the Arizona Science Center.