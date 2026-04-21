Arizona Science Centers Presents Annual “Galaxy Gala” in New Dorrance Dome

BY Frontdoors Media

Tammy Stewart & Miesha Stoute

The Arizona Science Center hosted its annual “Galaxy Gala” at the museum on February 21st. The gala supported the Arizona Science Center’s STEM programs, aiming to “empower the next generation of innovators and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math.”

Chair: Miesha Stoute

Presenting Sponsors: The Moreno Family Foundation and a generous anonymous donor

Entertainment: Pompeii: The Exhibition

Notable Moments: The “Galaxy Gala” featured several speakers, including remarks from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Senator Mark Kelly. Guests were able to experience the new Dorrance Dome, complete with an exclusive showing of “Pompeii: The Exhibition.” New features like the Dorrance Dome help the Arizona Science Center further connect with today’s youth and foster an interest in the STEM field. Proceeds from the fundraiser help fund programs like “Science on Wheels,” “Focused Field Trips,” the “Freeport-McMoran Foundation Center for Leadership and Learning,” and “Girls in STEM.”

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Science Center.

Carla & Karl Gentles

Robert & Micheline Faver

Regina & Pat Edwards

Ken & Erin Sawyer

Anita Theisen, Tammy Stewart & Bob Miller

Peter, Meagan, Jessica & Kate Whitney

Otto & Christie Angel

Kay Corbin & Peter Drake

Delrik & Amy Lindsey

Kate Gallego

Wine Tasting in the Dorrance DOME

Emma Quinn

Hana Entertainment

Arizona Science Center Galaxy Gala 2026

























