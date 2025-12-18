Valleywise Health Foundation’s ‘A Night In The Valley’ A Celebration of Gratitude & Community

BY Frontdoors Media

Honorary Co-Chairs Dr. Oliver & Sharon Harper

On November 8, 2025, Creighton University’s Health & Sciences Ballroom & Terrace exuded elegance and charm while greeting attendees to a evening celebrating the remarkable achievements in healthcare and service to the community provided by Valleywise Health Foundation.

Honorees: District Medical Group – 2025 Philanthropic Partner

Saguaro Sponsors: District Medical Group, The Burton Family Foundation, Carstens Family Fund, Cunningham Law Firm, Kitchell, PENTA Building Group, SRP, F2 Foundation Inc., The Pakis Family Foundation & Patricia Boyd Gentry Foundation

Dollars Raised: $648k

Entertainment: Maria Stallings, Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestra, Chandler Children’s Choir

Caterer: M Culinary

Decor: Cre8ive Events

Florals: Arizona Flower Market

Notable Moments: The annual event brought together community leaders, healthcare champions, and philanthropic partners for an inspiring evening dedicated to strengthening Valleywise Health’s mission to provide exceptional care, without exception, to every patient, every time. The event celebrated both the vital work taking place across the Valleywise Health system and the generous supporters who make that work possible. Honorary Co-Chairs Sharon and Oliver Harper, MD, were recognized for their extraordinary leadership and support. District Medical Group (DMG) was honored as the 2025 Philanthropic Partner. DMG’s long-standing dedication to clinical excellence and generosity has profoundly impacted Valleywise Health, advancing critical services and improving health outcomes for thousands of Arizona families. Their partnership embodies the spirit of community-driven healthcare transformation. Guests enjoyed an evening under the stars sipping craft cocktails and performances from Maria Stallings, Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Chandler Children’s Choir. A Night in the Valley 2025 served as a powerful reminder of what is possible when a community comes together with compassion and purpose.

Photos courtesy of Eric Caraig and Ashley Brannon

Board Member Timothy Louis & Amy Louis Wendy & Mike Cohen Board Member Sel Nutor, Valleywise Health Foundation CEO Lisa Hartsock, Honoree DMG CEO Kote Chundu & Valleywise Health CEO & Valleywise Health Foundation Board Member Steve Purves Board Member Mike Duran, Tina Duran, Greg Clark, Kat Norman with Wendy & Tomás León Maria Stallings & The Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestra