Valley Youth Theatre ‘VYTal Affair’ Kicks Off the Season in Cinderella Fashion

The annual VYTal Affair themed, “Show Us Your Shoes,” was the perfect homage to their production of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella as guests supported Valley Youth Theatre on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Herberger Theater Center.

Event Chair: Kate Kinhan

Choreographer Sponsors: Capital Group | Sanderson Lincoln

VYTALITY Individual Honorees: Yetta Gibson | Gina Salazar Hook & John Hook | Corey McCloskey | Carey Peña | Brad Perry

VYTALITY Nonprofit Honoree: Young Arts Arizona – Dr. Judith Wolf

VYTALITY Corporate Honoree: Sanderson Lincoln

Event Program Host: Becky Lynn of KTAR

Food & Beverage Partners: Action Wine & Spirits | Aioli Burgers | Barb’s Bakery | Casa Mia Cucina Italiana | Crescent Crown Distributing | The Farish House | Hava Java | POMO | Rosso Italian | Short Leash Hot Dogs & Rollover Doughnuts | Someburros

Notable Moments: The festive cocktail party at the Herberger Theater Center kicked off with an epic silent auction featuring signed shoes from VYT alums, theater friends and sports heroes. Supporters sauntered through food stations and bars as they bid before entering the theater to experience several scenes from Cinderella throughout the honors. The surprise announcement of the evening was the establishment of longtime producing artistic director Bobb Cooper as the Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer. It was a touching moment for all!

Photos courtesy of Jenny Kaufman | Xposed Capture

Becky Lynn & Bill Ottinger

Patrick Heigl of Sanderson Lincoln with Cinderella performer Jessica Jacoby

Actors Charlie Hall & Olivia Fearey with Dr. Judith Wolf

Honorees Carey Peña and Brad Perry with Bobb Cooper

Shoes signed by Alexandra Shipp