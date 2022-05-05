Valley Kids & Families Walk the Runway for Childhelp Wings Fashion Show

The Event: A Day in Wonderland: 15th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show

The Cause: Childhelp

Event Date: April 24, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort

Leading Sponsors: Earnhardt Lexus, NFP – The Hebets Company, Steve LeVine Entertainment, The Maggiore Group & Grimaldi’s Pizza

Co-Chairs: Jennifer Archuleta & Jamie LeVine

Honorary Chair: Carol Hebets

Honorees: Laurie & Bill Eckholm – The Wings of an Angel Award | Carey Pauley – The Helping Hands Award

Dollars Raised: $325,000

Fashion Show Labels: Saks Fifth Avenue and Cheeky Chic Baby & Kids

Fashion Show Beauty Partner: BBV – Beauty by Veronica

Emcees: Syleste Rodriguez & Chris Powell

Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they were treated to a beautiful Mad Hatter’s themed silent auction throughout the patio at Camelback Inn. Celebrity trainer, Chris Powell, served as co-emcee and walked the runway with his children with many other notable community members. The hot live auction item this year was dinner and wine prepared by Joey Maggiore and his sidekick, Sheriff Paul Penzone! It sold THREE TIMES, contributing to the huge financial success of the event.

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Co-Chairs Jennifer Archuleta & Jamie LeVine with Alice and her Friends

Honorees Laurie & Bill Eckholm with Childhelp Founders, Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson

Honoree Carey Pauley & Carol Hebets

Ivy, Brooklyn, Joseph & Cole Ciolli

Sophie Melton, Lilimar Hernandez & Evalee Earnhardt Walk the Runway

Ben & Tiffany Quayle with Karen Castles-Gray & John Castles

The Rawls Family with a Tender Little Hearts Therapy Pony

Dr. Curtis Dickman