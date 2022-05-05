Valley Kids & Families Walk the Runway for Childhelp Wings Fashion Show
The Event: A Day in Wonderland: 15th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show
The Cause: Childhelp
Event Date: April 24, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort
Leading Sponsors: Earnhardt Lexus, NFP – The Hebets Company, Steve LeVine Entertainment, The Maggiore Group & Grimaldi’s Pizza
Co-Chairs: Jennifer Archuleta & Jamie LeVine
Honorary Chair: Carol Hebets
Honorees: Laurie & Bill Eckholm – The Wings of an Angel Award | Carey Pauley – The Helping Hands Award
Dollars Raised: $325,000
Fashion Show Labels: Saks Fifth Avenue and Cheeky Chic Baby & Kids
Fashion Show Beauty Partner: BBV – Beauty by Veronica
Emcees: Syleste Rodriguez & Chris Powell
Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they were treated to a beautiful Mad Hatter’s themed silent auction throughout the patio at Camelback Inn. Celebrity trainer, Chris Powell, served as co-emcee and walked the runway with his children with many other notable community members. The hot live auction item this year was dinner and wine prepared by Joey Maggiore and his sidekick, Sheriff Paul Penzone! It sold THREE TIMES, contributing to the huge financial success of the event.
Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager