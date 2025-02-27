Two Decades of Impact Honored at Keys to Change ‘Mike McQuaid Breakfast’

The McQuaid Family

On December 13, 2024, Keys to Change held its 20th Annual ‘Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast’ in the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom at the Arizona Biltmore.

Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota

Emcee: Chris Coraggio of iHeartMedia

Entertainment: Phoenix Symphony Ensemble

Notable Moments: The breakfast was a celebration of the transformative power of stable support systems in addressing homelessness. Handmade laser-cut wooden tree forms adorned with “I Am Home Key” chains served as centerpieces and a take-home token of appreciation for supporters in attendance. The event featured a heartfelt discussion between McQuaid family friend Chris Coraggio and Keys to Change CEO Amy Schwabenlender as they reminisced on Mike’s legacy as well as highlighting the organization’s achievements over the past year. Once again, the exciting improvements coming to the Key Campus were announced as well. Testimonials from former clients and their caseworkers underscored the importance of the organization mission, while Peter McQuaid (Mike’s grandson) shared a poignant poem written by his late grandfather: “Why,” a capture of the essence of the organization’s impact on the people it serves.

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography