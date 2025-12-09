‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ Shines Bright For Hushabye Nursery

BY Frontdoors Media

Jessica & Jeremiah Bell

On November 1, 2025 Hushabye Nursery held its annual ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ gala at the Westin Kierland. The event exuded hope and celebrated the resilience of the mothers, children and families the organization supports.

Host: Kyle Unfug

Diamond in the Sky Sponsor: Casino Arizona

Dollars Raised: $700k

Auctioneer: Leticia Frye

Entertainment: Pre-program, live music from Old Town Love and a moving opening performance by staff member Betsy Ganz & Tawni Carson also a Hushabye mom

Notable Moments: The evening opened with a moving musical performance that set a tone of hope and renewal, beautifully reflecting the heart of Hushabye Nursery’s mission. From there, the energy only grew, fueled by an exciting live auction that inspired remarkable generosity and helped propel fundraising beyond expectations. Throughout the night, guests were reminded of the profound impact their support makes. Leadership shared warm reflections on Hushabye’s journey and the community that continues to lift families up. One of the most memorable moments came from a mom in recovery who attended with her young son, offering a powerful glimpse into the healing and second chances made possible through compassionate care. As the event wrapped up under a sparkling sky, the room carried a shared sense of purpose and joy. More than a fundraiser, it became a celebration of transformed lives, resilient families, and the bright futures being built through Hushabye Nursery’s ongoing work.

Photos courtesy of Janelle Jones

Scott & Kyle Unfug Sally Chambliss, Jeanne Mayes & Anna Thomasson Malcolm Hightower, Salina Moreno, Director Kathryn Ptak & Berisha Black Ramon Martinez Betsy Ganz & Tawni Carson