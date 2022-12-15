Trends Charitable Fund Honors ‘Legends & Legacies’

The Event: “Legends & Legacies” An Evening of Trends Gala

The Cause: The University of Arizona Cancer Center

Event Date: November 12, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Lead Sponsors: Nancy Berge | Mr. and Mrs. E.K. Gaylord II | Charlene Berge-Blum | Jackson Family Foundation | Truelieve | Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Fabulous Phoenician: Nancy Berge

Trendsetters: Audrey Alfano | Sheryl Cooper | Carol Dries | Micheline Etkin | Dyan Getz | Colleen Katz | Kolby Moffat | Lorraine Tallman | Monica Villalobos | Mary Way

Girl on Fire: Kristen Shroyer

Co-Chairs: Carrie Martz & Ania Kubicki

Entertainment: Abby Walker and Izzy Mahoubi & Band from Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers | The 5th Dimension

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Once again, the Trends Charitable Fund has named a Fabulous Phoenician in Nancy Berge and 10 women as Trendsetters in recognition of their philanthropic efforts throughout the Valley. The ‘Legends & Legacies’ theme was carried out through the event from the classic tunes to the dinner menu and event as the Trendsetters were presented as each woman named a historic figure they most admired. The UA Cancer Center was selected as this year’s beneficiary, with proceeds from the event going towards their Biomarkers: 21st Century Approach to Cancer Research program.

Photos courtesy of Trends Charitable Fund

Co-Chair Carrie Martz

Carolyn Jackson, Beth McRae & Charlene Berge-Blum Jim & Carol Cook

Billie Jo Herberger with Howard and Susie Muzzy

Kristine Thompson & Susie Wesley Jordan Rose & Jeff Rich

Sandy & Clark York

Linda Herold & John Otto Darlene & Johnny Price

Lin Sue & Tom Flood Linda & Frank Surdakowski